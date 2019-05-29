< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Driver was on phone when she hit, killed pedestrian in suburban Chicago: police

Posted May 29 2019 03:13PM CDT
Updated May 29 2019 03:14PM CDT 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409624615" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FRANKLIN PARK (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A woman is accused of leaving the scene of a January crash that killed a pedestrian and injured another near west suburban Franklin Park.</p><p>Karla Navarrete Lemus, 23, of Ravenswood on the North Side, was charged Tuesday with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.</p><p>She was allegedly on her cellphone Jan. 21 when she struck two pedestrians in the 2400 block of Mannheim Road, the sheriff’s office said.</p><p>Troy Mitchell, 37, of Stone Park, died of his injuries at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. A 56-year-old man was treated for injuries.</p><p>Investigators later identified Navarrete Lemus as the driver of the 2012 Nissan from the crash, the sheriff’s office said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/burglar-hits-four-gurnee-homes-in-one-night" title="Burglar hits four Gurnee homes in one night" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Screen-Shot-2019-05-29-at-9.23.46-AM-1024x576_1559155980331_7324497_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Screen-Shot-2019-05-29-at-9.23.46-AM-1024x576_1559155980331_7324497_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Screen-Shot-2019-05-29-at-9.23.46-AM-1024x576_1559155980331_7324497_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Screen-Shot-2019-05-29-at-9.23.46-AM-1024x576_1559155980331_7324497_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Screen-Shot-2019-05-29-at-9.23.46-AM-1024x576_1559155980331_7324497_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gurnee police released a clip from a video doorbell after a series of home burglaries this week in the north suburb. | Gurnee police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Burglar hits four Gurnee homes in one night</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are warning residents about a series of home burglaries this week in north suburban Gurnee.</p><p>Four break-ins were reported overnight from Monday to Tuesday, according to an alert from Gurnee police. Two of the burglaries were reported on Beechwood Avenue, while one happened on Hollyhock Court and another on Lawson Boulevard.</p><p>In each case, the suspect apparently entered through unlocked or open doors, including garage doors and rear sliding doors, police said. He stole property from each home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-gets-25-years-for-holding-gun-to-womans-head-in-carpentersville" title="Man gets 25 years for holding gun to woman's head in Carpentersville" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/chad-conway_1559155764931_7324496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/chad-conway_1559155764931_7324496_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/chad-conway_1559155764931_7324496_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/chad-conway_1559155764931_7324496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/chad-conway_1559155764931_7324496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chad W. Conway | Kane County state&#39;s attorney&#39;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man gets 25 years for holding gun to woman's head in Carpentersville</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A northwest suburban Carpentersville man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for holding a gun to a woman’s head in 2015 and calling her children to come watch.</p><p>Kane County Associate Judge Linda Abrahamson handed down the sentence Tuesday to 40-year-old Chad Conway, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.</p><p>A jury convicted Conway in 2017 of one felony count each of possession of a weapon by a felon and being an armed habitual criminal, prosecutors said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/west-lawn-man-50-reported-missing" title="West Lawn man, 50, reported missing" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/missing%20_OP_11_CP__1559140248598.jpg_7322794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/missing%20_OP_11_CP__1559140248598.jpg_7322794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/missing%20_OP_11_CP__1559140248598.jpg_7322794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/missing%20_OP_11_CP__1559140248598.jpg_7322794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/missing%20_OP_11_CP__1559140248598.jpg_7322794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ygnacio Villalobos | Chicago Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>West Lawn man, 50, reported missing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:30AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are looking for a 50-year-old man who went missing May 25 from West Lawn on the Southwest Side.</p><p>Ygnacio Villalobos was last seen in the 6000 block of South Kolin Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.</p><p>Villalobos was described as a 5-foot-4, 250-pound male with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion, police said. Selena-themed cruise to set sail in 2020

Naked woman allegedly groped trooper after leading him on high-speed chase

Memorial grows for baby found dead; search continues for her father

Mueller declares his Russia report did not exonerate Trump (Photo Credit: Yellowstone County Detention Facility)" title="THUMB MUG_1559147678854.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Naked woman allegedly groped trooper after leading him on high-speed chase</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/memorial-grows-for-baby-found-dead-in-bellflower-search-continues-for-her-father"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/Alexia-Rose-Echeverria_1559137426080_7322687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Alexia-Rose-Echeverria_1559137426080-407068.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Memorial grows for baby found dead; search continues for her father</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link 