Explosion rocks East Chicago post office

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Authorities are investigating an explosion Wednesday night at a post office in East Chicago, Indiana.

The explosion occurred about 6 p.m. at a U.S. Post Office branch at 901 E. Chicago Ave.

Following the explosion, the East Chicago Police Department requested the assistance of the Lake County Indiana sheriff’s office, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Mark Back.

The sheriff’s office’s K-9 unit was assisting East Chicago authorities as the incident is investigated, Back said.

The FBI and ATF had responded to the scene, according to media reports. Representatives for the agencies did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Messages left with the East Chicago police and fire departments had not been returned Wednesday night.