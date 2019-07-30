< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Family demands answers 6 years after brothers found murdered in Evanston

Posted Jul 30 2019 09:22PM CDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 12:04AM CDT 30 2019 09:07PM Azim Hakeem and Mobeen Hakeem were found dead, shot to death, in the basement of their suburban cigar store in 2013. And still, police have made no arrests.</p><p>The murder shocked many people after the news broke. Months after the brothers' murders, the investigation turned toward a man whom was a known bank robber after he was found to have possessed certain items relevant to the crime. He was never charged and has since died.</p><p>However, the brothers' sister -- Farheen Hakeem -- says she has been working tirelessly, going as far as to chase leads herself. 