The baby boy was found by a woman and her daughter Tuesday afternoon in an alley at 1714 N. Keystone Ave. in the Hermosa neighborhood.
The baby was "cold as concrete" with his umbilical cord still attached, Chicago Fire Dept. Field Chief Patrick Fitzmaurice said at a news conference.
Paramedics performed CPR and other life-saving measures on the baby and took him in critical condition to Norwegian American Hospital at 4:11 p.m., Fitzmaurice said.
He was the first baby in Illinois this year to be illegally abandoned, according to Dawn Geras, who lobbied to pass Illinois' "Safe Haven law" in 2001.
Ochoa-Uriostegui is described as a 5-foot-3, 125-pound woman with brown eyes, brown hair and a light brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and sweatpants along with a maroon top with the Latino Youth High School logo on it.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.
This story is developing...
Posted May 08 2019 05:24PM CDT
An elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday after a vehicle fleeing from a shooting crashed nearby in north suburban Evanston.
A silver-colored Jeep was seen fleeing the area of shots fired near the 2100 block of Dewey Avenue, Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said. No one was injured in the shooting.
The vehicle fled from police and crashed into a fence near a home at Sherman Avenue and Lincoln Street, a few blocks from Orrington Elementary School, police said.
Posted May 08 2019 03:23PM CDT
R. Kelly's attorney has given a $62,000 check to the singer's ex-wife to bring Kelly's child support payments up to date.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the payment was made during a hearing Wednesday in Chicago. It comes weeks after Kelly was locked up because he hadn't paid more than $161,000 that he owed. He was released from jail days later after he raised the money.
The issue of Kelly's back child support came up after he was charged in February with 10 counts of sexual abuse pertaining to three girls and one woman. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Posted May 08 2019 03:08PM CDT
Gary police have released photos of a suspect in a string of dollar store burglaries in northwest Indiana.
The photos released Wednesday show a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt burglarizing a Dollar Tree store overnight on May 3 in Gary, police said in a statement.
The man is also suspected of burglarizing at least three Dollar Tree stores in other cities, including Lansing, Gary police spokeswoman Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.