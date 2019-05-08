< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS)</strong> - Family members of a missing pregnant woman said at a Wednesday news conference that they hope DNA testing reveals the baby <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/newborn-baby-found-abandoned-on-garbage-can-in-chicago" target="_blank"><strong>found on top of a garbage can</strong></a> this week belongs to their family member.</p> <p>Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, who was <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/pregnant-woman-missing-from-little-village" target="_blank"><strong>reported missing</strong></a> on April 26th, was expected to give birth on Sunday, May 5th. She was last seen in the 2000 block of South California Avenue, according to a high-risk missing person alert from Chicago police.</p> <p>The family is calling on DCFS to test the baby's DNA to see if it matches with the missing woman's.</p> <p>DCFS is currently set to take protective custody of the baby once he is released from Lurie Children's Hospital.</p> <p>Chicago Police are still trying to determine the parents of the baby.</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FFox32Chicago%2Fvideos%2F1688155488150705%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

The baby boy was found by a woman and her daughter Tuesday afternoon in an alley at 1714 N. Keystone Ave. in the Hermosa neighborhood.

The baby was "cold as concrete" with his umbilical cord still attached, Chicago Fire Dept. Field Chief Patrick Fitzmaurice said at a news conference.

Paramedics performed CPR and other life-saving measures on the baby and took him in critical condition to Norwegian American Hospital at 4:11 p.m., Fitzmaurice said.

He was the first baby in Illinois this year to be illegally abandoned, according to Dawn Geras, who lobbied to pass Illinois' "Safe Haven law" in 2001.

Ochoa-Uriostegui is described as a 5-foot-3, 125-pound woman with brown eyes, brown hair and a light brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and sweatpants along with a maroon top with the Latino Youth High School logo on it.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.

This story is developing...

