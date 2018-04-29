Child, 5, shot on northwest side during family trip to the park

A child suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle on the northwest side Sunday afternoon as her mother said she and her family were taking a trip to the park.

Her mother, Stephanie Evans, 43, said her 5-year-old daughter, Makayla Evans, was shot in the 4600 block of North Monticello Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood while the family, including Makayla’s three siblings, were walking to their car when two men, arguing nearby began shooting at each other.

Evans said she only realized her daughter was shot after scrambling everyone to the car.

“She fell on the ground. … I saw the blood and said let's go to the emergency room,” Evans said inside Lurie Children’s Hospital, where she was awaiting word from doctors as to whether her daughter would need to undergo surgery.

The girl was initially taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in the family’s car, Evans said.

“There was a lot of blood,” she said.

Police confirmed a male fired shots at another male.

Neighbors said they heard at least three gunshots, an unmistakable sound some living on the block said they’ve heard before.

“It's usually just teenagers shooting at each other,” said Leslie Christensen, a resident of the neighborhood for four years. “I've been really close to gunshots around here before.”

She said she is mindful of the shootings and keeps her stepson close as a result.

“We just stick to ourselves in out yard, and when we're together, we don't let him out of our sight,” Christensen said.

No one was in custody for the shooting.