- A mother was charged with two felony counts of battery against her infant son Friday in west suburban Aurora.

Trivea Jones, 23, has been charged with felony aggravated battery to a child and aggravated domestic battery in connection with an incident involving her infant son, according to a statement from the Aurora Police Department.

About 5 p.m. on June 21, Aurora police officers and fire officials responded to calls of an infant who was unconscious and not breathing at a home in the 2000 block of Fox Pointe Drive, police said. Once they arrived they found the boy lying on the family room floor and immediately tried to resuscitate him.

The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Hospital staff found the boy suffering from severe trauma and having a fractured skull, police said. He was airlifted to a Chicago trauma center, where he remains on life support.

Jones, who was at home alone at the time of the incident, allegedly told officials her son suddenly stopped breathing while she was feeding him but later allegedly admitted to slamming him against a piece of furniture and leaving him unconscious on the floor for some time before asking a neighbor to call for help, police said.

She was taken to Kane County Jail and is awaiting a court date, police said.

Aurora detectives are monitoring the child's condition, and should it deteriorate, the Kane County state's attorney's office may seek additional charges, police said.