<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412966651" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412966651" data-article-version="1.0">Man charged after attacking man with hammer, fighting police</h1> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cedric Johnson | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Cedric Johnson | Chicago police</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412966651-412966626" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cedric Johnson | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Cedric Johnson | Chicago police</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 01:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412966651" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="b7S0GQ">An Uptown man is facing felony charges after allegedly taking a hammer to a man he met on a dating app and fighting police when confronted.</p> <p id="HfqqR8">Cedric Johnson, 29, has been charged with eight counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, as well as single counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, theft and possession of a controlled substance, Chicago police said.</p> <p id="DOUqJF">About 6:30 p.m. Friday, Johnson attacked the 47-year-old man, hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer at the man's home in the 600 block of West Aldine, police said. He then fled the residence with the man’s property, while the victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.</p> <p id="jxKKVW">A few hours later, the man saw Johnson again near the 800 block of West Roscoe Street, according to police. Responding officers attempted to take Johnson into custody, at which point Johnson pepper sprayed them and tried to run away.</p> <p id="lPhRJ8">He was eventually taken into custody at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, but not before punching several officers, police said. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/new-lane-configuration-to-take-effect-monday-at-jane-byrne-interchange-reconstruction"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/IKE_lane_reconfiguration_goes_into_effec_0_7403586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="IKE_lane_reconfiguration_goes_into_effec_0_20190616183440"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New lane configuration to take effect Monday at Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/controversial-video-of-police-goes-viral-jay-z-offers-family-involved-legal-support"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/KSAZ%20Phoenix%20PD%20video%20goes%20viral%20061519_1560658161273.jpg_7402987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Phoenix PD video goes viral 061519_1560658161273.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Controversial video of police goes viral; Jay-Z offers family involved legal support</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tiffany-haddish-cancels-atlanta-show-over-georgia-s-abortion-law"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Getty_TiffanyHaddish_061519_1560654474013_7403178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV" title="976700732_1560654474013-404959"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over Georgia's abortion law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-cpd-officer-who-took-vacation-against-her-mandate-will-face-consequences"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/CPD%20First%20Deputy%20Superintendent%20Anthony%20Riccio%20is%20in%20trouble%20after%20taking%20a%20summer%20vacation%20when%20the%20mayor%20said%20not%20to_1560651827148.JPG_7403009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio is in trouble after taking a summer vacation when the mayor said not to." title="CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio is in trouble after taking a summer vacation when the mayor said not to_1560651827148.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mayor: CPD officer who took vacation against her mandate will face consequences</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/civil-war-reenactment-back-on-at-illinois-park-after-concerns-about-confederate-flags" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY%20Confederate%20flag_1560715416368.jpg_7403725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY%20Confederate%20flag_1560715416368.jpg_7403725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY%20Confederate%20flag_1560715416368.jpg_7403725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY%20Confederate%20flag_1560715416368.jpg_7403725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY%20Confederate%20flag_1560715416368.jpg_7403725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY&#x20;A&#x20;Confederate&#x20;Navy&#x20;jack&#x20;flag&#x20;sits&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;base&#x20;of&#x20;Confederate&#x20;Mound&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;memorial&#x20;to&#x20;4&#x2c;000&#x20;Confederate&#x20;prisoners&#x20;of&#x20;war&#x20;who&#x20;died&#x20;in&#x20;captivity&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;and&#x20;are&#x20;buried&#x20;around&#x20;the&#x20;monument&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Civil War reenactment back on at Illinois park after concerns about Confederate flags</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/target-recalls-toddler-boots-due-to-choking-hazard" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/16/recall_1560715280766_7403845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/16/recall_1560715280766_7403845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/16/recall_1560715280766_7403845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/16/recall_1560715280766_7403845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/16/recall_1560715280766_7403845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Consumer&#x20;Product&#x20;Safety&#x20;Commission&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Target recalls toddler boots due to choking hazard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/new-lane-configuration-to-take-effect-monday-at-jane-byrne-interchange-reconstruction" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/IKE_lane_reconfiguration_goes_into_effec_0_7403586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/IKE_lane_reconfiguration_goes_into_effec_0_7403586_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/IKE_lane_reconfiguration_goes_into_effec_0_7403586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/IKE_lane_reconfiguration_goes_into_effec_0_7403586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/IKE_lane_reconfiguration_goes_into_effec_0_7403586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New lane configuration to take effect Monday at Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/south-suburban-residents-warned-about-lead-levels-in-tap-water" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-sink-tap-water_1556647438072_7188396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-sink-tap-water_1556647438072_7188396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-sink-tap-water_1556647438072_7188396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-sink-tap-water_1556647438072_7188396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-sink-tap-water_1556647438072_7188396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>South suburban residents warned about lead levels in tap water</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-charged-after-attacking-man-with-hammer-fighting-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cedric&#x20;Johnson&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged after attacking man with hammer, fighting police</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> 