- A man has been charged with robbing a Dunkin' Donuts at gunpoint Saturday in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Luke J. Kulick, 25, is charged with one felony count each of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a firearm, according to a statement from Arlington Heights police.

Kulick walked into the shop, 4204 N. Arlington Heights Road, wearing a mask about 12:45 p.m., police said. He pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery.

The clerk complied and Kulick ran, police said. No injuries were reported.

Shortly after the robbery was reported, a Buffalo Grove police officer saw Kulick lifting a bicycle over a fence near a home just west of the crime scene, police said. When the officer tried to talk to him, Kulick abandoned the bike and ran into the neighborhood.

He was caught after a brief foot chase and a police dog found a discarded loaded gun in a nearby park, according to police.

Kulick, who lives in Buffalo Grove, remains held without bail at the Cook County Jail, according to police and the Cook County sheriff's office. His next court date was set for Tuesday.