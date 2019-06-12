< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man charged with Batavia home burglaries Posted Jun 12 2019 04:00PM CDT Granberg, 20, is charged with two counts of residential burglary, two counts of burglary and one count each of forgery and unlawful use of a credit card, according to a statement from Batavia police.</p><p>The first incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. June 7 in the 700 block of Houston Street, police said. The homeowners saw the person standing in the dark near their bedroom door and even had a brief conversation with the burglar, believing it was their son.</p><p>After realizing the person they were speaking to was not their son, they checked the home and found the door to the basement and garage open, police said. Granberg ransacked a vehicle in the driveway and stolen electronics and credit cards from inside the residence.</p><p>The second break-in happened Monday night in the 300 block of Whipple Avenue, police said. Granberg entered the home through an unlocked attached garage and left with property.</p><p>Granberg, who lives in Batavia, was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on $50,000 bail, according to police and the Kane County sheriff’s office. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>First arrest made after video appears to show animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities have served their first arrest warrant on animal cruelty charges after a graphic video appeared to show workers abusing young calves at a northwest Indiana farm.</p><p>Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez, 36, was arrested on a warrant and held at county jail, according to the Newton County sheriff’s office. Immigration Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on him.</p><p>He and two others are each charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty and a felony count of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, the sheriff’s office said. Outstanding warrants remain for Santiago Ruvalcaba Contreros, 31, and Miguel Angel Navarro Serrano, 39.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/4-young-teens-wanted-for-red-line-robberies-in-chicago" title="4 young teens wanted for Red Line robberies in Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/red%20line%20robbery%20suspects_1560373460040.jpg_7389921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/red%20line%20robbery%20suspects_1560373460040.jpg_7389921_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/red%20line%20robbery%20suspects_1560373460040.jpg_7389921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/red%20line%20robbery%20suspects_1560373460040.jpg_7389921_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/red%20line%20robbery%20suspects_1560373460040.jpg_7389921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 young teens wanted for Red Line robberies in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for four males suspected of robbing people on a Red Line train on the North Side.</p><p>Both robberies happened Monday during the morning rush, Chicago police said.</p><p>In the first incident, the group robbed two people of their personal belongings at 6:50 a.m. on a train approaching the Fullerton station, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/federal-prosecutors-detail-chinese-scholar-s-brutal-death" title="Defense in trial of Chinese scholar's death: He did it" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Defense in trial of Chinese scholar's death: He did it</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:47AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As a federal prosecutor on Wednesday shared with jurors grisly details of how authorities claim a former University of Illinois doctoral student kidnapped a visiting scholar from China, then beat her to death with a baseball bat, defense attorneys intent on sparing their client a possible death penalty offered an exceptional claim: He did it.</p><p>Opening statements began in the death-penalty trial of Brendt Christensen, a case which is being closely watched in China and by Chinese students across the U.S. Christensen is accused of posing as an undercover officer to lure 26-year-old Yingying Zhang into his car on June 9, 2017, as she headed to sign a lease off campus.</p><p>Christensen, who is over 6-foot, took Zhang to his apartment where he raped, choked and stabbed her in his bedroom, as the 5-foot-4 Zhang tried to fight him off, prosecutor Eugene Miller said in his opening statement to jurors Wednesday. 