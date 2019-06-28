< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/logo-fox-32-chicago-wfld-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 90°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/dont-miss">Don't Miss</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/sports/uswnt-heads-off-to-womens-world-cup-semifinals-after-beating-france-2-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/sports/uswnt-heads-off-to-womens-world-cup-semifinals-after-beating-france-2-1">USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/unusual/ranch-pop-tarts-kelloggs-wont-release-flavor-even-though-everyones-asking-for-it"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/ranch%20pop%20tarts_1561750550272.png_7454541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ranch Pop-Tarts: Kellogg's won't release flavor even though everyone's asking for it"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/unusual/ranch-pop-tarts-kelloggs-wont-release-flavor-even-though-everyones-asking-for-it">Ranch Pop-Tarts: Kellogg's won't release flavor even though everyone's asking for it</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/chick-fil-a-worker-leaps-through-drive-thru-window-to-save-choking-boy"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/chick%20fil%20a%20worker%20jumps%20out%20of%20window_1561741052281.jpg_7454034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/chick-fil-a-worker-leaps-through-drive-thru-window-to-save-choking-boy">Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/police-make-arrest-in-mackenzie-lueck-disappearance-contractor-says-suspect-wanted-secret-room"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/police-make-arrest-in-mackenzie-lueck-disappearance-contractor-says-suspect-wanted-secret-room">Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wfld/sports/uswnt-heads-off-to-womens-world-cup-semifinals-after-beating-france-2-1">USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/unusual/ranch-pop-tarts-kelloggs-wont-release-flavor-even-though-everyones-asking-for-it">Ranch Pop-Tarts: Kellogg's won't release flavor even though everyone's asking for it</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/chick-fil-a-worker-leaps-through-drive-thru-window-to-save-choking-boy">Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/police-make-arrest-in-mackenzie-lueck-disappearance-contractor-says-suspect-wanted-secret-room">Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/health/fda-investigating-connection-between-certain-dog-foods-and-canine-heart-disease">FDA investigating connection between certain dog foods and canine heart disease</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/dont-miss/teen-hailed-a-hero-after-catching-toddler-falling-from-second-story-window-in-turkey">Teen hailed a hero after catching toddler falling from second-story window</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live/breaking-news">Breaking News</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/radar">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/satellite">Satellite</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/bears">Bears</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/blackhawks">Blackhawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/bulls">Bulls</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/cubs">Cubs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/white-sox">White Sox</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/college">College Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/fire">Fire</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/sky">Sky</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/world-cup">Women's World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/home/my50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/home/about-us">About FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">FOX 32 Staff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=16410241"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5678_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5678"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5678_MOD-AD-WFLD_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5678_MOD-AD-WFLD_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415303786'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3796_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3796"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_OOP_BASE_1.2"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3796_MOD-AD-WFLD_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3796_MOD-AD-WFLD_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415303786'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415303786" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415303786" data-article-version="1.0">Man gets 10 years for robbing, kidnapping suburban college student</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-415303786" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Man gets 10 years for robbing, kidnapping suburban college student&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/man-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student" data-title="Man gets 10 years for robbing, kidnapping suburban college student" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/man-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student" addthis:title="Man gets 10 years for robbing, kidnapping suburban college student"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415303786.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415303786");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415303786-415303751"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/ramos-jones_1561750869778_7454491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/ramos-jones_1561750869778_7454491_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/ramos-jones_1561750869778_7454491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/ramos-jones_1561750869778_7454491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/ramos-jones_1561750869778_7454491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ramos, Jones" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Ramos, Jones</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415303786-415303751" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/ramos-jones_1561750869778_7454491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/ramos-jones_1561750869778_7454491_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/ramos-jones_1561750869778_7454491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/ramos-jones_1561750869778_7454491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/ramos-jones_1561750869778_7454491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ramos, Jones" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Ramos, Jones</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 02:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 02:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415303786" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WHEATON (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A second man has been sentenced for kidnapping and robbing a Wheaton College student at gunpoint in 2016.</p><p>DuPage County Judge John Kinsella sentenced 21-year-old Abeet Ramos to 10 years Thursday in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. Ramos pleaded guilty on March 29 to a felony count of armed robbery.</p><p>Ramos, along with co-defendants Jeremy Jones and his brother, Timothy Jones, kidnapped the student about 9:50 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2016 in downtown Glen Ellyn and drove him to multiple ATMs, forcing him to withdraw more than $1,500 from his account, prosecutors said.</p><p>Later that morning, they drove the victim to Chicago and released him, prosecutors said. He ran to the nearest building a called 911.</p><p>Glen Ellyn police investigated the case and arrested Ramos, who formerly lived in South Elgin, on Aug. 30, 2016, according to prosecutors. Timothy Jones was arrested on Sept. 6, 2016, while Jeremy Jones was arrested on Sept. 18, 2016.</p><p>Jeremy Jones, 26, was sentenced to 24 years in prison in January after pleading guilty to armed robbery, according to the state’s attorney’s office.</p><p>Timothy Jones, 18, was killed in an unrelated shooting, according to prosecutors.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story415303786 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story415303786 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-415303786",i="relatedHeadlines-415303786",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1489_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1489"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1489_MOD-AD-WFLD_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1489_MOD-AD-WFLD_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415303786'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_Y1lKpKlUvqZl_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_Y1lKpKlUvqZl"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0422_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0422"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-charged-with-leaving-scene-of-fatal-dan-ryan-crash" title="Man charged with leaving scene of fatal Dan Ryan crash" data-articleId="415335425" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Winesberry-photo-913x1024_1561761304062_7455096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Winesberry-photo-913x1024_1561761304062_7455096_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Winesberry-photo-913x1024_1561761304062_7455096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Winesberry-photo-913x1024_1561761304062_7455096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/Winesberry-photo-913x1024_1561761304062_7455096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with leaving scene of fatal Dan Ryan crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 05:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man from the Far South Side is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed a 25-year-old woman Monday on the Dan Ryan near 59th Street.</p><p>William Winesberry, 52, is charged with reckless homicide, a felony count of leaving the scene of a crash and with violating Scott’s Law, Illinois State Police said. Winesberry was arrested Thursday. A Cook County judge on Friday set his bail to $50,000.</p><p>Winesberry was allegedly speeding in a van in the northbound express lanes at 9:40 a.m. when he struck the rear of a Hyundai stopped behind a orange maintenance vehicle with its emergency lights on, state police said. The vehicles were stopped in the far right lane.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/chicago-cop-s-racial-slur-about-obama-never-punished" title="Chicago cop's racial slur about Obama never punished" data-articleId="415257598" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago cop's racial slur about Obama never punished</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:32AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A newspaper is reporting that records show that a white Chicago police sergeant was never punished for making a racial slur more than three years ago about then-President Barack Obama.</p><p>The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Superintendent Eddie Johnson wanted Jack Axium to receive a nine-month suspension for the comment Axium made -- and admitted making -- while Obama was visiting Chicago in 2015 because Axium's fight over the proposed suspension lasted so long he retired before the police disciplinary board could take action. </p><p>That means Axium, who kept working and collecting his salary during his challenge of the suspension, can no longer be punished because he's no longer a city employee. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/burglars-target-portage-park-homes-police" title="Burglars target Portage Park homes: police" data-articleId="415236071" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Burglars target Portage Park homes: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 08:17AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are warning Portage Park residents of a string of home burglaries reported this month on the Northwest Side.</p><p>In each case, someone found a way into a person’s home and took items from inside, Chicago police said.</p><p>The burglaries happened:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/uswnt-heads-off-to-womens-world-cup-semifinals-after-beating-france-2-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="USWNT's Megan Rapinoe celebrates scoring the first goal for her team during the quarterfinals match against France in Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)" title="getty_rapinoestance_062819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/ranch-pop-tarts-kelloggs-wont-release-flavor-even-though-everyones-asking-for-it"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/ranch%20pop%20tarts_1561750550272.png_7454541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The parody Instagram account @poptartaday creates made-up flavors of Pop-Tarts, like ranch dressing flavor and Monster Energy flavor. (Photo by poptartaday)" title="ranch pop tarts_1561750550272.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ranch Pop-Tarts: Kellogg's won't release flavor even though everyone's asking for it</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chick-fil-a-worker-leaps-through-drive-thru-window-to-save-choking-boy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/chick%20fil%20a%20worker%20jumps%20out%20of%20window_1561741052281.jpg_7454034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Chick-fil-A" title="chick fil a worker jumps out of window_1561741052281.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-make-arrest-in-mackenzie-lueck-disappearance-contractor-says-suspect-wanted-secret-room"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police announced on Friday that they have taken a person into custody in connection with the disappearance of Mackenzie Lueck, a University of Utah student missing for nearly two weeks. (Photo Credit: Salt Lake City Police Department)" title="SALT LAKE CITY PD_missing mackenzie lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415303786'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7361_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7361"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1465_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1465"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/uswnt-heads-off-to-womens-world-cup-semifinals-after-beating-france-2-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNT&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;celebrates&#x20;scoring&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;goal&#x20;for&#x20;her&#x20;team&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;quarterfinals&#x20;match&#x20;against&#x20;France&#x20;in&#x20;Parc&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;des&#x20;Princes&#x20;stadium&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Elsa&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/adopt-dogs-cats-for-free-this-weekend-at-paws-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/PAWS%20Chicago%20dogs%20cat%20adoption%20event_1561752213805.jpg_7454500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/PAWS%20Chicago%20dogs%20cat%20adoption%20event_1561752213805.jpg_7454500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/PAWS%20Chicago%20dogs%20cat%20adoption%20event_1561752213805.jpg_7454500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/PAWS%20Chicago%20dogs%20cat%20adoption%20event_1561752213805.jpg_7454500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/PAWS%20Chicago%20dogs%20cat%20adoption%20event_1561752213805.jpg_7454500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;via&#x20;PAWS&#x20;Chicago" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Adopt dogs, cats for free this weekend at PAWS Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/ranch-pop-tarts-kelloggs-wont-release-flavor-even-though-everyones-asking-for-it" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/ranch%20pop%20tarts_1561750550272.png_7454541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/ranch%20pop%20tarts_1561750550272.png_7454541_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/ranch%20pop%20tarts_1561750550272.png_7454541_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/ranch%20pop%20tarts_1561750550272.png_7454541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/ranch%20pop%20tarts_1561750550272.png_7454541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;parody&#x20;Instagram&#x20;account&#x20;&#x40;poptartaday&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;creates&#x20;made-up&#x20;flavors&#x20;of&#x20;Pop-Tarts&#x2c;&#x20;like&#x20;ranch&#x20;dressing&#x20;flavor&#x20;and&#x20;Monster&#x20;Energy&#x20;flavor&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;poptartaday&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ranch Pop-Tarts: Kellogg's won't release flavor even though everyone's asking for it</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/ramos-jones_1561750869778_7454491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/ramos-jones_1561750869778_7454491_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/ramos-jones_1561750869778_7454491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/ramos-jones_1561750869778_7454491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/ramos-jones_1561750869778_7454491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ramos&#x2c;&#x20;Jones" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man gets 10 years for robbing, kidnapping suburban college student</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/secret-service-responding-to-suspicious-package-near-white-house" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/White%20House%20generic_00.00.10.16_1493162965128_3204234_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/White%20House%20generic_00.00.10.16_1493162965128_3204234_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/White%20House%20generic_00.00.10.16_1493162965128_3204234_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/White%20House%20generic_00.00.10.16_1493162965128_3204234_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/White%20House%20generic_00.00.10.16_1493162965128_3204234_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Secret Service responding to suspicious package near White House</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0578_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0578_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415303786'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8065_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8065"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WFLD-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415303786');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8065_MOD-AD-WFLD_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415303786'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5678_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5678",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5678\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fman-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3703",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3703\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fman-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_Y1lKpKlUvqZl_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_Y1lKpKlUvqZl",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_Y1lKpKlUvqZl\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fman-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7361_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7361",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7361\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fman-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5750",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5750\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fman-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0422_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0422",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0422\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fman-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fman-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dman-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0578",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0578\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fman-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8065_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8065",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8065\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fman-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1489_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1489",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1489\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fman-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1465_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1465",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1465\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fman-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fman-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3796_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3796",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2059895\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3796\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcrime\x252Fman-gets-10-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-suburban-college-student"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1560488300000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"6 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43958);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>