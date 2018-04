CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A man was stabbed Friday night in the Loop.

About 8:40 p.m., the 34-year-old man was approached by a person who engaged him in conversation in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago Police.

The person then stabbed the man in the abdomen and cut him across the neck, police said. Paramedics took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.