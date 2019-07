- A man was stabbed to death Saturday on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side.

About 2:53 p.m. a 54-year-old man was riding a train southbound near the 100 block of West Cermak Road when he began to argue with an unknown person, Chicago police said. The person took out a knife and stabbed him multiple times before running from the train south on Wentworth Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

According to a witness the 54-year-old man appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the incident, police said.

Red Line trains are bypassing the Cermak-Chinatown station as police search for the man's killer, the CTA said. Free shuttle buses are available between the Roosevelt Road and Sox-35th Street stops.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.