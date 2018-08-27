Father, pair of 10-year-old kids dead in Chicago murder-suicide

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A man fatally shot his twin 10-year-old children with a shotgun and then turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide Monday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, authorities said.

The 45-year-old man was found dead at 11:04 a.m. in the hallway of a home in the 6200 block of North Richmond, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face.

A boy and a girl, Mason and Addison Sanders, were found with gunshot wounds to the back of their heads, authorities said. They were also pronounced dead.

Police said the man who opened fire was the father of the two children, who lived in the Uptown neighborhood.

Autopsies Tuesday ruled the childrens’ deaths homicides and their father’s death a suicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The father’s identity has not been released.

Area North detectives were investigating.