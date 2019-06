- A man is suspected of hurling rocks through the windows of businesses in South Side Beverly.

He was caught on video surveillance in three of the seven total incidents of vandalism over the last two months, Chicago police said.

The incidents happened in the late night or early morning hours of:

March 12 in the 2200 block of West 95th Street;

March 26 in the 1800 block of West 95th Street;

March 29 in the 2200 block of West 95th Street;

May 22 in the 1800 block of West 103rd Street;

May 28 in the 2000 block of West 95th Street;

June 1 in the 1800 block of West 95th Street; and

June 3 in the 10400 block of South Western Avenue.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.