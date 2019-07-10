Federal charges have been filed against a man suspected of robbing five Chicago-area banks in just over a week.

Kurtis Krotser, 51, is charged with bank robbery by intimidation for the June 26 hold-up at a Citibank branch, 180 N. Michigan Ave., according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court. He was arrested at 1:59 p.m. on July 5 after he allegedly tried to rob the bank.

Members of the FBI’s Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force were conducting surveillance downtown because of the string of recent bank robberies when they saw Krotser walk into the branch and leave a short time later, prosecutors said. FBI agents and Chicago police officers noticed he matched the description of the robber.