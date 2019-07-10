Five people were arrested Monday in Crystal Lake after allegedly fleeing from police in a vehicle that had been stolen out of Wisconsin.
Zishawn Hunt, 19, was charged with felony possession of a stolen automobile and aggravated fleeing and eluding, in addition to a litany of misdemeanors, the McHenry County sheriff's office said.
Amil Little, Izerion Cooper and Maurice Dixon, also 19, were charged with resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, as was a 15-year-old boy who was with them, the sheriff's office said.