- A Chicago police officer exchanged fire with a suspect in an attempted robbery Wednesday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

A female victim was getting into her vehicle just after 8 a.m. in the 10700 block of South Morgan Street when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside told her to "give us whatever you have," according to Chicago police. She then ran back into a house to get help.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that an off-duty officer intervened in the attempted robbery, was shot at by the suspect and returned fire.

The officer and the suspect each fired one round and no one was hit, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has been called to the scene to investigate the shooting.

Further details were not immediately available. Area South detectives are investigating.