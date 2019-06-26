< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Off-duty cop shot outside Bronzeville elementary school data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414807495-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414807495-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/off-duty-cop-shot-bronzeville_1561553756262_7445681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414807495-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Police gather at the scene where a man was shot June 26, 2019 in the 200 block of East 37th Street | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/off-duty-cop-shot-bronzeville_1561553756262_7445681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414807495-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="off-duty-cop-shot-bronzeville_1561553756262.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/off-duty-police-shot_1561553758812_7445682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414807495-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="off-duty-police-shot_1561553758812.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/off-duty-cop-shot_1561553755043_7445680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414807495-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="off-duty-cop-shot_1561553755043.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414807495-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/off-duty-cop-shot-bronzeville_1561553756262_7445681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police gather at the scene where a man was shot June 26, 2019 in the 200 block of East 37th Street | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times" title="off-duty-cop-shot-bronzeville_1561553756262.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police gather at the scene where a man was shot June 26, 2019 in the 200 block of East <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="37th" data-wsc-lang="en_US">37th</span> Street | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/off-duty-police-shot_1561553758812_7445682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police gather at the scene where a man was shot June 26, 2019 in the 200 block of East 37th Street | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times" title="off-duty-police-shot_1561553758812.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police gather at the scene where a man was shot June 26, 2019 in the 200 block of East <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="37th" data-wsc-lang="en_US">37th</span> Street | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/off-duty-cop-shot_1561553755043_7445680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police gather at the scene where a man was shot June 26, 2019 in the 200 block of East 37th Street | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times" title="off-duty-cop-shot_1561553755043.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police gather at the scene where a man was shot June 26, 2019 in the 200 block of East <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="37th" data-wsc-lang="en_US">37th</span> Street | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:56AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:04AM CDT</span></p> Bronzeville on the South Side.</p><p>The off-duty officer, a 25-year-old man, was driving about 1:38 a.m. in the 200 block of East 37th Street when someone in a black vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said. The officer was shot in the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he is in critical condition.</p><p>Police taped off a stretch of 37th Street between Michigan Avenue and Giles Avenue as officers investigated the shooting.</p><p>Ida B. Wells Preparatory Elementary Academy sits at 249 E. 37th Street. Chicago Public Schools ended the 2018-2019 academic year on June 18.</p><p>No one is in custody as Area Central detectives.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Gun violence hit home to CPD last night as an off duty officer was shot & critically wounded when a gunman fired from a vehicle and hit the officer in the 200 blk of 37th street. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/cyclist-injured-by-electric-scooter-rider-going-wrong-way-in-wicker-park" title="Cyclist injured by electric scooter rider going wrong-way in Wicker Park" data-articleId="414808868" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/scooter-injury-gofundme_1561554578170_7445813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/scooter-injury-gofundme_1561554578170_7445813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/scooter-injury-gofundme_1561554578170_7445813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/scooter-injury-gofundme_1561554578170_7445813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/scooter-injury-gofundme_1561554578170_7445813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Allyson Medeiros&nbsp;| GoFundMe" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cyclist injured by electric scooter rider going wrong-way in Wicker Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:10AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A bicyclist was hospitalized Thursday after he was hit by someone riding one of the 2,500 electric scooters that have taken over city streets since June 15.</p><p>Allyson Medeiros, a tattoo artist at Evoke Tattoos and Skin Abrasions, was biking home from work when he was struck by an electric scooter rider traveling on the wrong side of the road in Wicker Park, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his co-workers to pay for his medical bills.</p><p>Officer Anthony Spicuzza, a Chicago police spokesman, confirmed that a 32-year-old man was riding his bike about 5:30 p.m. that evening in the 1200 block of North Leavitt Street when a male on a scooter crashed into him head-on.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/aggravated-sexual-assault-reported-in-englewood-police" title="Aggravated sexual assault reported in Englewood: police" data-articleId="414797763" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/aggravated-sex-assault_1561548786955_7445606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/aggravated-sex-assault_1561548786955_7445606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/aggravated-sex-assault_1561548786955_7445606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/aggravated-sex-assault_1561548786955_7445606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/aggravated-sex-assault_1561548786955_7445606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Aggravated sexual assault reported in Englewood: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 06:33AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago police are warning Englewood residents of a reported aggravated sexual assault in June.</p><p>The incident occurred about 7 a.m. June 22 in the 5800 block of South Carpenter Street, according to a community alert from Chicago police.</p><p>An unknown man walked up to a 52-year-old woman and offered her some of his cigar, police said. He then grabbed her by her arms, pulled her into an alley and sexually assaulted her.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-charged-with-leaving-the-scene-of-a-vehicle-crash-that-left-3-dead" title="Man charged with leaving the scene of a vehicle crash that left 3 dead" data-articleId="414794080" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/deanton-thompson_1561545712879_7445482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/deanton-thompson_1561545712879_7445482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/deanton-thompson_1561545712879_7445482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/deanton-thompson_1561545712879_7445482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/deanton-thompson_1561545712879_7445482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deanton Thompson | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with leaving the scene of a vehicle crash that left 3 dead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:42AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:43AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was charged Tuesday with leaving the scene of a fatal accident that killed three people Sunday on the Near West Side.</p><p>Deanton Thompson, 24, faces seven felony counts in relation to the crash – four counts of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death and three counts of reckless homicide, Chicago police said.</p><p>Thompson was arrested Sunday in the 2000 block of West Congress Parkway after being positively identified as the driver who fled from a vehicle that crashed in the 2300 block of West Harrison Street, police said. Three passengers in Thompson's vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene as Thompson and another passenger ran away.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 