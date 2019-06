Police gather at the scene where a man was shot June 26, 2019 in the 200 block of East 37th Street | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times

- An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday while driving by an elementary school in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The off-duty officer, a 25-year-old man, was driving about 1:38 a.m. in the 200 block of East 37th Street when someone in a black vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said. The officer was shot in the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Police taped off a stretch of 37th Street between Michigan Avenue and Giles Avenue as officers investigated the shooting.

Ida B. Wells Preparatory Elementary Academy sits at 249 E. 37th Street. Chicago Public Schools ended the 2018-2019 academic year on June 18.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives.