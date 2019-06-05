Trio in custody after man impersonated cop in suburban Chicago

- Three people have been arrested in connection with someone posing as a police officer this week in unincorporated West Chicago.

The DuPage County sheriff’s office said three people identified as suspects in the case are in custody at the Wheaton Police Department. They have not yet been formally charged.

On Tuesday evening, a man rang the doorbell of a home near Morningside Avenue and High Lake Road and identified himself as Jeff Rushmore, the sheriff’s office said. He said he was an investigator with Winfield police looking into a missing person’s case.

He had a portable police scanner or a scanner app on his phone and was wearing a badge on his belt to seem credible, the sheriff’s office said. He may have been driving a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Mazda.

The man visited multiple homes in Winfield and Wheaton under the same pretense, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 630-407-2364.