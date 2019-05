- The parents of A.J. Freund pleaded not guilty Friday on charges that they beat their 5-year-old son to death in April.

JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. both requested jury trials in the case. They were both indicted on 20 charges apiece, including three counts of murder and two counts of aggravated battery of a child.

An autopsy has revealed that Andrew died of craniocerebral trauma -- a traumatic brain injury -- as a consequence of multiple blunt force injuries to the head.

Criminal complaints filed in McHenry County Circuit Court state that on April 15, Freund Sr. and Cunningham forced their son “to remain in a cold shower for an extended period of time and/or struck A.F. on or about his body, knowing such acts would cause the death of A.F.”

The complaint also states that Freund Sr. buried the boy’s body that same day.

Cunningham and Freund Sr. reported their son missing on the morning of April 18, claiming they’d last seen him while putting him to bed the night before, police said.

The parents' next appearance in court is scheduled for June 18.