- Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian in critical condition Thursday morning in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The male pedestrian was struck at 4:14 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Cicero, according to Chicago police.

He was in critical condition, said police, who did not release further information.

No. 54 Cicero buses were being rerouted as of 5:15 a.m. while police investigated the scene, according to a CTA alert.