- A person was taken to a hospital for evaluation after a two-hour standoff with a SWAT team Friday on the Northwest Side.

The male barricaded himself inside the basement of a home shortly after noon in the 5000 block of North Natoma Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A SWAT team responded and the barricade was over by 2:20 p.m., police said. The person was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No injuries were reported and no weapon was found inside the home, police said.