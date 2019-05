- Chicago police officers returned fire and shot a man Saturday in Lawndale, according to officials.

The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Lawndale, according to preliminary information from police.

Police said the 30-year-old man fired shots at officers and then was himself stuck during an exchange of gunfire. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in grave condition, officials said.

No officers were injured by the gunfire.

A 42-year-old officer was taken to Rush University Medical Center after experiencing chest pain, according to Fire Media Affairs. He also injured his left ankle.

This story is developing.