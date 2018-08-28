Police looking for man who allegedly beat, sexually assaulted woman in West Town

- Police are looking for a man who is wanted for criminal sexual assault after attacking a woman Saturday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

The woman was walking down the side walk when a man she didn’t known walked up to her, beat her severely and sexually assaulted her about 7 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Ohio Street, according to Chicago police.

Police released surveillance images of the suspected attacker Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact

Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.