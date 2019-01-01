Police release photos of suspects who attacked 3 people at Chicago Red Line stop

Police released surveillance photos of a group of suspects who attacked three people at a Near North Side Red Line stop on Saturday. | Chicago police

- Chicago police released surveillance photos of a group of teenagers who attacked three people at the Chicago Red Line station on Saturday evening.

At 7:12 p.m., the group approached the victims on the station’s platform before surrounding and punching them, according to Chicago police.

The suspects are described as black males, thought to be between the ages of 15 and 19, standing between 5-foot-6 and 6-feet with medium builds and complexions, police said.

The unprovoked attacks targeted a 26-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, according to police and the victims, who were all treated at the scene for bruising and lacerations. According to the 28-year-old, he later learned learned that he had suffered a broken eye socket when he received additional treatment at University of Illinois Medical Center at Chicago.

“Because they hit random people for no reason and I live very close to the station, I am worried to live here anymore,” he told the Sun-Times.

Police also received reports that a large group of teens had been kicked out of Water Tower Place and a nearby McDonald’s on Saturday night.

Downtown CTA stops had an increased police presence in the lead-up to the New Year’s Eve festivities, and officers were made “highly visible” at the Chicago station in the wake of the brazen attacks, police said.