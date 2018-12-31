Police seek driver in hit-and-run that seriously hurt pedestrian in Chatham

- The driver of a grey car was wanted for a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 9:14 p.m., a grey two-door 2018 Dodge Challenger struck a male pedestrian at the intersection of East 76th Street and South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The driver drove off, leaving the pedestrian with “life-threatening injures” on the street.

The vehicle’s front bumper with the grill parts fell off and were discovered at the scene, police said. An Illinois license plate numbered “AY65420″ was still attached to the bumper.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver was asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.