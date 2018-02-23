Rapper G Herbo, 2 others charged with illegal gun possession after South Loop traffic stop

Police seized three guns during a traffic stop Thursday night in the South Loop, which led to weapons charges against three men. | Chicago Police

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Chicago rapper G Herbo and two other men are facing weapons charges after they were allegedly caught with loaded guns during a traffic stop Thursday night in the South Loop.

Central District officers conducted the stop about 10:35 p.m. in the first block of East Roosevelt Road, according to a statement from Chicago Police.

Herbert Wright, 22, of the South Side Calumet Heights neighborhood; Deavonte Royale Kimbale, 25, of Compton, California; and Marchello Walton, 36, of Phenix City, Alabama, were all arrested after the stop when the officers found that they were each armed with a loaded gun, police said.

Wright is a rapper who performs under the name G Herbo and has collaborated with artists including Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper, Chief Keef and Common, according to his website.

G Herbo was scheduled to perform Friday night at The Intersection in Grand Rapids, Michigan, but the show was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to the venue’s website.

Each of the men was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon in a vehicle without a FOID card, police said. They were all expected to appear in bond court on Friday.