Serial bank robber hits First Secure Bank in Oak Forest d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418436920");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418436920-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418436920-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/serial-bank-robber-2_1563294638069_7526140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418436920-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Surveillance image of the suspect in a bank robbery July 15, 2019, at the First Secure Bank at 15901 Central Ave. in Oak Forest. | FBI </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/serial-bank-robber-2_1563294638069_7526140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418436920-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="serial-bank-robber-2_1563294638069.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/serial-bank-robber-car_1563294637720_7526139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418436920-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="serial-bank-robber-car_1563294637720.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/serial-bank-robber_1563294499996_7526136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418436920-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="serial-bank-robber_1563294499996.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418436920-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/serial-bank-robber-2_1563294638069_7526140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Surveillance image of the suspect in a bank robbery July 15, 2019, at the First Secure Bank at 15901 Central Ave. in Oak Forest. | FBI" title="serial-bank-robber-2_1563294638069.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Surveillance image of the suspect in a bank robbery July 15, 2019, at the First Secure Bank at 15901 Central Ave. in Oak Forest. | FBI</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/serial-bank-robber-car_1563294637720_7526139_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Surveillance image of a car wanted in connection with a bank robbery May 28, 2019, at the BMO Harris Bank at 4050 147th Street in Midlothian, Illinois. | FBI" title="serial-bank-robber-car_1563294637720.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Surveillance image of a car wanted in connection with a bank robbery May 28, 2019, at the <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="BMO" data-wsc-lang="en_US">BMO</span> Harris Bank at 4050 <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="147th" data-wsc-lang="en_US">147th</span> Street in Midlothian, Illinois. | FBI</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/serial-bank-robber_1563294499996_7526136_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Surveillance images of a suspect in several suburban bank robberies | FBI " title="serial-bank-robber_1563294499996.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a Posted Jul 16 2019 11:28AM CDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 11:37AM CDT
OAK FOREST, Ill. (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - A serial bank robber who has struck multiple times since May across the south suburbs held up a bank Monday in Oak Forest.</p> <p>The robbery happened at 3:29 p.m. at the First Secure Bank at 15901 Central Ave. in Oak Forest, according to the FBI.</p> <p>The suspect is described as a 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 man in his mid-to-late 40s, according to the FBI.</p> <p>He is also suspected in five other incidents:</p> <ul> <li>A robbery at 2:43 p.m. June 18 at the Fifth Third Bank at 18299 S. Harlem Ave. in Tinley Park;</li> <li>An attempted robbery June 17 at the Marquette Bank at 5700 W. 159th St. in Oak Forest;</li> <li>A robbery at 2:42 p.m. May 31 at the BMO Harris Bank 4940 W. 211th St. in Matteson;</li> <li>A robbery at 2:28 p.m. May 28 at the BMO Harris Bank at 4050 147th St. in Midlothian; and</li> <li>A robbery at 4:30 p.m. May 23 at the U.S. Bank at 11960 S. Western Ave. in Blue Island.</li> </ul> <p>He wore a white bucket hat in several of the robberies, the FBI said. In the Midlothian robbery, he also wore a black sweater and black pants.</p> <p>He drove away from the Midlothian heist in a silver, mid-2000s Nissan Versa, according to the FBI.</p> <p>Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the FBI Chicago Field Office at 312-421+6700. More Crime Stories

Vehicles burglarized, windows smashed in Goose Island parking lot
Five vehicles had their windows smashed Monday at a parking lot in Goose Island.
Of the five vehicles vandalized in the 1500 block of North Fremont Street, at least two had property taken from inside, Chicago police said.
Police do know know what time of day the burglaries happened but said that some of the owners returned to their cars to find the damages and, in at least two cases, thefts.

4 wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago
Four people were wounded Monday in citywide shootings, including a 24-year-old man who was critically wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.
Officers responded at 5:25 p.m. to the 6500 block of South Green Street and found the man on the street, Chicago police said.
He had gunshots in his lower back and leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

R. data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vehicles burglarized, windows smashed in Goose Island parking lot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:03AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:04AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Five vehicles had their windows smashed Monday at a parking lot in Goose Island.</p><p>Of the five vehicles vandalized in the 1500 block of North Fremont Street, at least two had property taken from inside, Chicago police said.</p><p>Police do know know what time of day the burglaries happened but said that some of the owners returned to their cars to find the damages and, in at least two cases, thefts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/4-wounded-monday-in-shootings-across-chicago" title="4 wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago" data-articleId="418391862" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 4 wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago
Posted Jul 16 2019 06:26AM CDT
Four people were wounded Monday in citywide shootings, including a 24-year-old man who was critically wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.
Officers responded at 5:25 p.m. to the 6500 block of South Green Street and found the man on the street, Chicago police said.
He had gunshots in his lower back and leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

R. Kelly expected to appear for federal court hearing today" data-articleId="418390058" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/R__Kelly_expected_to_appear_in_federal_c_0_7525372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/R__Kelly_expected_to_appear_in_federal_c_0_7525372_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/R__Kelly_expected_to_appear_in_federal_c_0_7525372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/R__Kelly_expected_to_appear_in_federal_c_0_7525372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/R__Kelly_expected_to_appear_in_federal_c_0_7525372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>R. Posted Jul 16 2019 06:15AM CDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 06:17AM CDT
R&B singer R. Kelly is expected to appear in a Chicago federal courtroom on charges that he recruited girls and women to have illegal sex with him and then covered up the crimes by paying and threatening the victims and witnesses.
Federal judges were supposed to meet Monday in Chicago to figure out how to proceed in the case that involves separate indictments out of Chicago and New York but that will be discussed Tuesday before Kelly is arraigned.
After that, a judge is expected to rule on whether Kelly can be released on bond in the Chicago indictment before facing the New York charges. Prosecutors want Kelly to remain in federal custody, where he's been since his arrest Thursday, because they say he's dangerous and a flight risk. Elusive reptile captured from Chicago lagoon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dog-hilariously-sets-off-motion-detection-camera-in-viral-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/sasha_1563275977427_7525489_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo and video credit: Joe Corsi" title="sasha_1563275977427-402429.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog hilariously sets off motion detection camera in viral video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/r-kelly-expected-to-appear-for-federal-court-hearing-today"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/03/28/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1522272557863.jpg_5233199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NEW YORK, NY - JULY 14: Singer R. Kelly attends the Ovadia & Sons front row during New York Fashion Week: Men's S/S 2016 at Skylight Clarkson Sq on July 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)" title="GETTY r kelly_1522272557863.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>R. Most Recent

Colombian man busted trying to smuggle cocaine under his wig

Searchers find missing 2-year-old girl who wandered from Michigan campsite

See ya later, alligator! https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/Spain-cocaine-bust-wig_1563290000983_7526049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/Spain-cocaine-bust-wig_1563290000983_7526049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/Spain-cocaine-bust-wig_1563290000983_7526049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Spanish&#x20;National&#x20;Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Colombian man busted trying to smuggle cocaine under his wig</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/searchers-scour-michigan-woods-for-missing-2-year-old-girl-who-wandered-from-campsite" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gabriella&#x20;Roselynn&#x20;Vitale" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Searchers find missing 2-year-old girl who wandered from Michigan campsite</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/alligator-captured-from-humboldt-park-lagoon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chance&#x20;the&#x20;Snapper&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Animal&#x20;Care&#x20;and&#x20;Control" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>See ya later, alligator! Elusive reptile captured from Chicago lagoon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/apollo-11-astronauts-returning-to-launch-pad-50-years-later-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/16/TX295A-APOLLO%2011_00.00.06.12_1563279301766.png_7525637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/16/TX295A-APOLLO%2011_00.00.06.12_1563279301766.png_7525637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/16/TX295A-APOLLO%2011_00.00.06.12_1563279301766.png_7525637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/16/TX295A-APOLLO%2011_00.00.06.12_1563279301766.png_7525637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/16/TX295A-APOLLO%2011_00.00.06.12_1563279301766.png_7525637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;ART_&#x20;NASA&#x20;has&#x20;invited&#x20;Buzz&#x20;Aldrin&#x20;and&#x20;Michael&#x20;Collins&#x20;to&#x20;Kennedy&#x20;Space&#x20;Center&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Launch&#x20;Complex&#x20;39A&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;to&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;will&#x20;mark&#x20;the&#x20;precise&#x20;moment&#x20;-&#x20;9&#x3a;32&#x20;a&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;1969" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apollo 11 astronauts returning to launch pad 50 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/vehicles-burglarized-windows-smashed-in-goose-island-parking-lot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Vehicles burglarized, windows smashed in Goose Island parking lot 