Surveillance image of a car wanted in connection with a bank robbery May 28, 2019, at the BMO Harris Bank at 4050 147th Street in Midlothian, Illinois. | FBI

Surveillance image of the suspect in a bank robbery July 15, 2019, at the First Secure Bank at 15901 Central Ave. in Oak Forest. | FBI

- A serial bank robber who has struck multiple times since May across the south suburbs held up a bank Monday in Oak Forest.

The robbery happened at 3:29 p.m. at the First Secure Bank at 15901 Central Ave. in Oak Forest, according to the FBI.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 man in his mid-to-late 40s, according to the FBI.

He is also suspected in five other incidents:

A robbery at 2:43 p.m. June 18 at the Fifth Third Bank at 18299 S. Harlem Ave. in Tinley Park;

An attempted robbery June 17 at the Marquette Bank at 5700 W. 159th St. in Oak Forest;

A robbery at 2:42 p.m. May 31 at the BMO Harris Bank 4940 W. 211th St. in Matteson;

A robbery at 2:28 p.m. May 28 at the BMO Harris Bank at 4050 147th St. in Midlothian; and

A robbery at 4:30 p.m. May 23 at the U.S. Bank at 11960 S. Western Ave. in Blue Island.

He wore a white bucket hat in several of the robberies, the FBI said. In the Midlothian robbery, he also wore a black sweater and black pants.

He drove away from the Midlothian heist in a silver, mid-2000s Nissan Versa, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the FBI Chicago Field Office at 312-421+6700. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.