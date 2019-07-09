< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Sexual assault reported in Rogers Park, Chicago police say Posted Jul 09 2019 09:27PM CDT a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417180456");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417180456-417180431"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417180456-417180431" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 09:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417180456" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - Police are warning North Side residents after a sexual assault was reported in Rogers Park on Tuesday.</p><p>A man followed a female about 1:30 a.m. as she got off a train and entered her building in the 1300 block of West Lunt Avenue, where he assaulted her, Chicago police said in an alert.</p><p>The man is described as 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 with a skinny athletic build, police said. He’s in his 20s and was wearing a black leather jacket with “Tin Cup” on the upper right sleeve, a long sleeve white shirt and black pants, police said.</p><p>The man was also wearing black socks with gray heels and light brown suede dress shoes. More Crime Stories

Man pretends to be firefighter during South Elgin traffic stop: prosecutors
Posted Jul 09 2019 06:28PM CDT
A South Elgin man was charged with impersonating a firefighter during a traffic stop Monday.
Guy M. Landmeier, 45, faces felony charges of false personation of a firefighter, according to the Kane County state's attorney office.
Police stopped Landmeier for an alleged traffic violation about 8:15 a.m. at Route 56 and Hankes Road in Sugar Grove, the state's attorney's office said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man pretends to be firefighter during South Elgin traffic stop: prosecutors</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A South Elgin man was charged with impersonating a firefighter during a traffic stop Monday.</p><p>Guy M. Landmeier, 45, faces felony charges of false personation of a firefighter, according to the Kane County state’s attorney office.</p><p>Police stopped Landmeier for an alleged traffic violation about 8:15 a.m. at Route 56 and Hankes Road in Sugar Grove, the state’s attorney’s office said. Man charged with DUI for crash that injured CPD officers
Posted Jul 09 2019 04:27PM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 04:28PM CDT
A man is facing multiple DUI charges for a crash that injured two Chicago police officers Sunday in Austin on the West Side.
Shauna Jenkins, 26, is charged with a felony count of aggravated DUI for an accident causing bodily harm, according to Chicago police.
Jenkins is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with DUI for crash that injured CPD officers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man is facing multiple DUI charges for a crash that injured two Chicago police officers Sunday in Austin on the West Side.</p><p>Shauna Jenkins, 26, is charged with a felony count of aggravated DUI for an accident causing bodily harm, according to Chicago police.</p><p>Jenkins is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs, police said. SWAT standoff ends in Posen with 1 arrested
Posted Jul 09 2019 12:29PM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 05:01PM CDT
A person was arrested after allegedly barricading himself inside a home with a gun Tuesday in southwest suburban Posen.
Police were called about 9 a.m. for reports of a person with a gun, according to a statement from Norridge police.
The caller told authorities he was waiting for a ride at 147th Street and Cleveland Avenue when the suspect approached and mumbled something, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SWAT standoff ends in Posen with 1 arrested</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 12:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A person was arrested after allegedly barricading himself inside a home with a gun Tuesday in southwest suburban Posen.</p><p>Police were called about 9 a.m. for reports of a person with a gun, according to a statement from Norridge police.</p><p>The caller told authorities he was waiting for a ride at 147th Street and Cleveland Avenue when the suspect approached and mumbled something, police said. Featured Videos

Ten years after Burr Oak scandal, complaints about cemetery persist
Trump defends Acosta but will look into Epstein plea deal
Woman's 'innocent-looking freckle' turns out to be melanoma
Saturn's rings will be visible Tuesday night as it makes its closest pass to Earth (Palm Beach Sheriff's Office)" title="jeffrey-epstein_1562470154687.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump defends Acosta but will look into Epstein plea deal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/womans-innocent-looking-freckle-turns-out-to-be-melanoma"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Lisa%20Ryan%20side%20by%20side%2016x9_1562719790972.jpg_7497212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lisa Ryan is pictured in an image taken in 2017, before her skin cancer diagnosis, alongside a photo during her recovery from three surgeries and reconstruction. (Photo credit: Lisa Ryan)" title="Lisa Ryan side by side 16x9_1562719790972.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman's ‘innocent-looking freckle' turns out to be melanoma</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/saturns-rings-will-be-visible-tuesday-night-as-it-makes-its-closest-pass-to-earth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Saturn%20Banner_NASA_1562712371655.jpg_7496135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Saturn and its rings completely fill the field of view of Cassini's narrow angle camera in this natural color image taken on March 27, 2004. (Photo courtesy of NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute)" title="Saturn Banner_NASA_1562712371655.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Saturn's rings will be visible Tuesday night as it makes its closest pass to Earth</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div Most Recent

Trump defends Acosta but will look into Epstein plea deal
Commercial building fire in Aurora causes $400,000 in damages
AL holds off NL for 4-3 win in All-Star Game
Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88
Sexual assault reported in Rogers Park, Chicago police say 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/jeffrey-epstein_1562470154687_7484909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/jeffrey-epstein_1562470154687_7484909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/jeffrey-epstein_1562470154687_7484909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeffrey&#x20;Epstein&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;arrest&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2006&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Palm&#x20;Beach&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump defends Acosta but will look into Epstein plea deal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/commercial-building-fire-in-aurora-causes-400-000-in-damages" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/2285327_G_1439500725961_100780_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/2285327_G_1439500725961_100780_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/2285327_G_1439500725961_100780_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/2285327_G_1439500725961_100780_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/2285327_G_1439500725961_100780_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Commercial building fire in Aurora causes $400,000 in damages</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/al-holds-off-nl-for-4-3-win-in-all-star-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>AL holds off NL for 4-3 win in All-Star Game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/emmy-winning-actor-rip-torn-has-died-at-the-age-of-88" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20-%20RIP%20TORN_1562728698023.png_7497466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20-%20RIP%20TORN_1562728698023.png_7497466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20-%20RIP%20TORN_1562728698023.png_7497466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20-%20RIP%20TORN_1562728698023.png_7497466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20-%20RIP%20TORN_1562728698023.png_7497466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rip&#x20;Torn&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;photo&#x20;call&#x20;of&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Happy&#x20;Tears&#x26;quot&#x3b;at&#x20;the&#x20;59th&#x20;Berlin&#x20;Film&#x20;Festival&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Stephane&#x20;Cardinale&#x2f;Corbis&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/sexual-assault-reported-in-rogers-park-chicago-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sexual assault reported in Rogers Park, Chicago police say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 