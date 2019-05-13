< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. South Shore man falsely reported cop shootings, bomb threat, prosecutors say South Shore man falsely reported cop shootings, bomb threat, prosecutors say addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/south-shore-man-falsely-reported-cop-shootings-bomb-threat-prosecutors-say" addthis:title="South Shore man falsely reported cop shootings, bomb threat, prosecutors say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406492202.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var Terreance M. data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/terreance-king-jr_1557746852803_7251400_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/terreance-king-jr_1557746852803_7251400_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/terreance-king-jr_1557746852803_7251400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/terreance-king-jr_1557746852803_7251400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Terreance M. Terreance M. King Jr. | Chicago Police</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406492202-406492077" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/terreance-king-jr_1557746852803_7251400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/terreance-king-jr_1557746852803_7251400_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/terreance-king-jr_1557746852803_7251400_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/terreance-king-jr_1557746852803_7251400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/terreance-king-jr_1557746852803_7251400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Terreance M. Posted May 13 2019 06:27AM CDT
Updated May 13 2019 06:34AM CDT

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - A South Shore man was charged with phoning in a bogus bomb threat and falsely reporting that officers had been shot in a series of 911 calls he allegedly made for his own enjoyment.

Terreance M. King Jr., 22, faces a felony count of disorderly conduct, according to Cook County court and Chicago police records.</p> <p>During King’s initial court hearing Sunday, prosecutors said he used his own cellphone to call in 10 sham reports to Chicago’s emergency dispatch center.</p> <p>During most of the calls, in which King allegedly used the aliases “Antoine” and “Whodie” to identify himself, he falsely claimed that officers had been wounded in shootings near his apartment, prosecutors said. Another time, he allegedly called in the bomb threat.</p> <p>About 11:40 p.m. Friday, King was arrested on the street in the 7000 block of South Clyde Avenue when officers learned he was wanted for making the phony police reports, police said.</p> <p>After allegedly admitting to making the calls, King said he routed officers to addresses near his home because he enjoyed watching emergency crews respond to the reports, prosecutors said.</p> <p>On Sunday, prosecutors noted that King was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 2011, when he was still a juvenile.</p> <p>An assistant public defender assigned to King told Judge John F. Lyke Jr. that he has since graduated from high school and is now enrolled in Job Corps, the federally-funded program that offers free job training and educational opportunities to men and women in their teens and early-20s. The public defender then claimed that King had no cash to post bail.</p> <p>Nevertheless, Lyke set King’s bail at $25,000 — meaning he’ll have to put up $2,500 to be released from the Cook County Jail. 4 killed, 16 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

Posted May 13 2019 09:35AM CDT

At least 20 people were wounded — four of them fatally — in gun violence incidents within city limits this weekend, including a man who was killed Friday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

He was found about 6:18 p.m. in the stairwell of an apartment in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced at the scene.

On Saturday, two people died in shootings less than an hour apart in Austin on the West Side. 2 women robbed, pistol-whipped in Lake View: police

Posted May 13 2019 07:29AM CDT

Two 26-year-old women were robbed Sunday in Lake View on the North Side.

About midnight, they were walking in the 1200 block of West Roscoe Street when two males wearing black hooded sweatshirts, blue jeans and ski masks rushed towards them, Chicago police said. The masked suspects ordered the women to the ground.

The women told officers that one of the robbers took out a handgun and hit them both in the face with it, police said. The suspects stole a cellphone and a purse. Suburban man arrested for stalking ex-boss

Posted May 12 2019 01:25PM CDT

A Bridgeview man was arrested Friday after police found him acting belligerent outside his former employer's home in west suburban Riverside.

About 6 p.m., police arrived to the employer's home in the 400 block of South Des Plaines Avenue and found Edward Alopogianis, 34, intoxicated, banging on doors and windows and shouting threats at the homeowner, Riverside police said.

The homeowner came out and told police that Alopogianis used to work for him occasionally, but that he was fired after Alopogianis tried to steal tools from a job site and hit the employer with a hammer, according to police. The suspects stole a cellphone and a purse.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/suburban-man-arrested-for-stalking-ex-boss" title="Suburban man arrested for stalking ex-boss" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/03-240x300_1557685488298_7250475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/03-240x300_1557685488298_7250475_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/03-240x300_1557685488298_7250475_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/03-240x300_1557685488298_7250475_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/03-240x300_1557685488298_7250475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Edward Alopogianis | Riverside police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suburban man arrested for stalking ex-boss</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 01:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Bridgeview man was arrested Friday after police found him acting belligerent outside his former employer’s home in west suburban Riverside.</p><p>About 6 p.m., police arrived to the employer’s home in the 400 block of South Des Plaines Avenue and found Edward Alopogianis, 34, intoxicated, banging on doors and windows and shouting threats at the homeowner, Riverside police said.</p><p>The homeowner came out and told police that Alopogianis used to work for him occasionally, but that he was fired after Alopogianis tried to steal tools from a job site and hit the employer with a hammer, according to police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Meteor_illuminates_sky_over_Chicago_area_0_7251523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Meteor_illuminates_sky_over_Chicago_area_0_20190513120930"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Meteor illuminates sky over Chicago area</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/girl-on-bike-hit-by-truck-seriously-injured-in-st-charles"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Brian-Quartuccio_1557754993624_7251764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Brian Quartuccio | Kane County Sheriff's Office" title="Brian-Quartuccio_1557754993624.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police seek person of interest after girl, 7, hit by pickup in St. Charles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/man-who-stood-through-sunroof-on-i-4-faces-domestic-violence-charges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_in_viral_video_on_I_4_faces_domestic_1_7250103_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_in_viral_video_on_I_4_faces_domestic_1_20190512031716-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man who stood through sunroof on I-4 faces domestic violence charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-empire-will-go-1-more-season-smollett-s-future-is-unclear" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/EMPIRE___Season_2__Game_On__VIDEO__0_123541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/EMPIRE___Season_2__Game_On__VIDEO__0_123541_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/EMPIRE___Season_2__Game_On__VIDEO__0_123541_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/EMPIRE___Season_2__Game_On__VIDEO__0_123541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/EMPIRE___Season_2__Game_On__VIDEO__0_123541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Empire' will go 1 more season, Smollett's future is unclear</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/china-to-hike-tariffs-on-60-billion-in-us-goods" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;WJZY" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>China to hike tariffs on $60 billion in US goods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/legendary-actress-and-singer-doris-day-dead-at-97-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-Doris-Day_1557752600218_7251617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-Doris-Day_1557752600218_7251617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-Doris-Day_1557752600218_7251617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-Doris-Day_1557752600218_7251617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-Doris-Day_1557752600218_7251617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Portrait&#x20;of&#x20;American&#x20;movie&#x20;and&#x20;television&#x20;star&#x2c;&#x20;singer&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;friend&#x20;to&#x20;all&#x20;the&#x20;animals&#x20;Doris&#x20;Day&#x20;as&#x20;she&#x20;wears&#x20;a&#x20;flower&#x20;brooch&#x2c;&#x20;circa&#x20;1966&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Hulton&#x20;Archive&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/dog-disease-that-can-be-passed-to-humans-confirmed-in-iowa-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-dogs_1557751421064_7251610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-dogs_1557751421064_7251610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-dogs_1557751421064_7251610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-dogs_1557751421064_7251610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-dogs_1557751421064_7251610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mario&#x20;Tama&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dog disease that can be passed to humans confirmed in Iowa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/2-women-robbed-pistol-whipped-in-lake-view-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/02/police-lights_1491141822423_3037080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/02/police-lights_1491141822423_3037080_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/02/police-lights_1491141822423_3037080_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/02/police-lights_1491141822423_3037080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/02/police-lights_1491141822423_3037080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 women robbed, pistol-whipped in Lake View: police</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a 