Store clerk gets 2 years for yelling racial slurs at customers, slashing their tires in Lombard

Posted Jul 16 2019 04:10PM CDT class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418497104" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WHEATON (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A former store clerk was sentenced to two years in prison for yelling racial slurs and threatening four men with a knife before slashing a vehicle’s tires in the west suburban Lombard.</p><p>Ranferi Basilo, 33, entered a guilty plea to a felony count of hate crime on June 4, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement. He was sentenced Tuesday morning by Judge George Bakalis.</p><p>Basilo, who has also used the last name “Basilio,” was a clerk on Nov. 8, 2018, when four men walked into his 7-Eleven store on Westmore Street, prosecutors said. Basilo allegedly yelled racial slurs at the four men, three of whom were African American and the other Hispanic.</p><p>The men left the store but were confronted by Basilo holding a knife and yelling more slurs, prosecutors said. The men ran away and left their car in the lot. Basilo then slashed the vehicle’s tires, prosecutors said. Lombard police arrived and arrested him.</p><p>Later, Basilo was released on a $75,000 bond, prosecutors said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man faces DUI, gun charges after crashing into tree while fleeing Gurnee cops</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A north suburban man was arrested Monday after allegedly trying to drive away from police with multiple guns after being served with an order of protection in Gurnee.</p><p>Tyler R. Baumann, 37, is charged with a felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. He is also facing misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful use of a weapon, driving without a valid license and reckless driving.</p><p>Deputies served the order of protection to Baumann about 4:45 p.m. at his Gurnee home, according to the sheriff’s office.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-arrested-in-fatal-red-line-stabbing-source" title="Man arrested in fatal Red Line stabbing: source" data-articleId="418477235" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/red%20line%20stabbing%20suspect_1563307047077.jpg_7526702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/red%20line%20stabbing%20suspect_1563307047077.jpg_7526702_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/red%20line%20stabbing%20suspect_1563307047077.jpg_7526702_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/red%20line%20stabbing%20suspect_1563307047077.jpg_7526702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/red%20line%20stabbing%20suspect_1563307047077.jpg_7526702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A surveillance photo of a person of interest in a fatal stabbing on the CTA Red Line at the Cermak-Chinatown station. | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested in fatal Red Line stabbing: source</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing aboard a Red Line train in Chinatown over the weekend.</p><p>The 40-year-old man was arrested Monday morning in the South Shore neighborhood, a police source with knowledge of the investigation told the Chicago Sun-Times. He had not been charged as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.</p><p>Shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, Troy Johnson, 54, was on a southbound Red Line train near the Cermak-Chinatown station when he got into an argument with another man on the train, police said. The man took out a knife and stabbed Johnson several times in the chest before getting off the train and running away. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/wanted-man-asked-kids-to-change-his-diaper-in-suburban-forest-preserve-police-say" title="Wanted man asked kids to ‘change his diaper' in suburban forest preserve, police say" data-articleId="418470633" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/SuspiciousPerson7-16-264x300_1563305296967_7526460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/SuspiciousPerson7-16-264x300_1563305296967_7526460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/SuspiciousPerson7-16-264x300_1563305296967_7526460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/SuspiciousPerson7-16-264x300_1563305296967_7526460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/SuspiciousPerson7-16-264x300_1563305296967_7526460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wanted man asked kids to ‘change his diaper' in suburban forest preserve, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MORTON GROVE, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A man is wanted by police for pulling down his pants in front of children in a north suburban forest preserve and offering them money “to change his diaper,” authorities said.</p><p>The suspicious incident happened July 11 on the bike trail in the Frank Bobrytzke Preserve between Oakton and Dempster streets in Morton Grove, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.</p><p>A man on a red and black bicycle approached several children between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., pulled down his pants and “offered the children money to change his diaper,” the sheriff’s office said. In extremely rare cases, hair grooming can cause seizure-like reactions in children. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)" title="Hair being curled_GETTY_1563311128997.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman issues warning after little sister has seizure-like reaction to hair curling</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/man-kills-teen-posts-photos-of-corpse-online-cops-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bianca Devins is pictured in an undated photo provided by family, alongside the Instagram app displayed on the screen of a cell phone. (Photo credit: Provided by Williams-Devins Family and Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="BIANCA DEVINS IG 16x9 Getty_1563304010658.jpg-400801-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man kills teen girl by slashing her throat, posts photos of corpse online: cops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/gators-congregate-in-swampy-area-of-louisiana"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gators congregate in swampy area of Louisiana</h3> </a> </li> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-calls-on-gop-to-oppose-house-condemnation-of-tweets" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump calls on GOP to oppose House condemnation of tweets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/together-in-heaven-husband-and-wife-married-for-71-years-die-on-same-day-just-12-hours-apart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/couple_1563316135415_7527217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/couple_1563316135415_7527217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/couple_1563316135415_7527217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/couple_1563316135415_7527217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/couple_1563316135415_7527217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Husband and wife married for 71 years die on same day, just 12 hours apart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-police-oversight-investigator-accused-of-compromising-cases" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/15/E6376602684F47CB8BD3B1EF64388894_1452904241094_728654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/15/E6376602684F47CB8BD3B1EF64388894_1452904241094_728654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/15/E6376602684F47CB8BD3B1EF64388894_1452904241094_728654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/15/E6376602684F47CB8BD3B1EF64388894_1452904241094_728654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/15/E6376602684F47CB8BD3B1EF64388894_1452904241094_728654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago police oversight investigator accused of compromising cases</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/store-clerk-gets-2-years-for-yelling-racial-slurs-at-customers-slashing-their-tires-in-lombard" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/Ranferi%20Basilo_1563311390940.jpg_7526812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/Ranferi%20Basilo_1563311390940.jpg_7526812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/Ranferi%20Basilo_1563311390940.jpg_7526812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/Ranferi%20Basilo_1563311390940.jpg_7526812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/Ranferi%20Basilo_1563311390940.jpg_7526812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Store clerk gets 2 years for yelling racial slurs at customers, slashing their tires in Lombard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-warns-of-rare-condition-after-little-sister-has-seizure-like-reaction-to-hair-curling" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hair%20being%20curled_GETTY_1563311128997.jpg_7526905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hair%20being%20curled_GETTY_1563311128997.jpg_7526905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hair%20being%20curled_GETTY_1563311128997.jpg_7526905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hair%20being%20curled_GETTY_1563311128997.jpg_7526905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hair%20being%20curled_GETTY_1563311128997.jpg_7526905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;model&#x20;gets&#x20;her&#x20;hair&#x20;curled&#x2e;&#x20;In&#x20;extremely&#x20;rare&#x20;cases&#x2c;&#x20;hair&#x20;grooming&#x20;can&#x20;cause&#x20;seizure-like&#x20;reactions&#x20;in&#x20;children&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Oli&#x20;Scarff&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman issues warning after little sister has seizure-like reaction to hair curling</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 