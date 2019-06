- An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly creating a Snapchat post threatening a shooting at a North Side high school.

Authorities were notified at 5:37 a.m. about the threat to the school in the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police. Lake View High School is located at 4015 N. Ashland.

The suspect, who is a student at the school, was arrested on school grounds, police said. Charges against him are pending.

Chicago Public Schools officials and Lake View High School administrators did not immediately respond to requests for further details.