Suspect found guilty in Chicago police officer's 2010 shooting death

Posted May 23 2019 10:22PM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 10:23PM CDT i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408729653");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408729653-279849608"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408729653-279849608" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 10:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 10:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408729653" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - A man who bragged about killing an off-duty Chicago police officer during an armed robbery was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder.</p><p>Antwon Carter, flanked by sheriff's deputies, shuffled calmly out of Cook County Circuit Court after he was convicted of the 2010 murder of Officer Michael Bailey.</p><p>Bailey, 62, was wiping down an automobile he purchased ahead of a planned retirement, when he was shot three times during a shootout with Carter. Bailey was wearing a baseball jersey over his uniform at the time. He had just finished a shift on then-Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley's security detail.</p><p>In closing arguments Thursday, Assistant State's Attorney Natosha Toller held up the blood-stained uniform shirt Bailey was wearing the morning he was killed.</p><p>"The wounds show that the gunshots pierced through his uniform shirt above the jersey" that Bailey wore over his blue top after finishing his shift.</p><p>Carter, 32, was arrested a year later, based largely on statements he made to friends and prison inmates, bragging about killing Bailey. The informants testified Carter confessed to them in separate conversations after he was sent to prison on a parole violation about two months after the shooting.</p><p>One of the informants, Floyd Payne, testified he heard Carter bragging in December 2010 when both were in a lockup at a suburban courthouse.</p><p>"The dark-skinned skinny guy said something like he killed a police officer," said Payne, who went on to allege Carter also mentioned the shooting occurred early in the morning.</p><p>Assistant Public Defender Ed Koziboski, told the jury the incriminating boasts of Carter didn't match with the facts of the crime.</p><p>"Antwon Carter is telling these stories because that's how you build your cred on the street, making you bigger than you are, making you more than just a stick-up kid," Koziboski said to the jury. "How do you get respect? By being the crazy guy who killed that officer."</p><p>Carter wasn't charged with the murder until a year after Bailey's death. His trial was delayed by the prosecutors' trying him first on carjacking charges, for which Carter was convicted.</p><p>Bailey was among five Chicago police officers killed in 2010, one of the department's deadliest in its 164-year history. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/police-release-sketch-of-man-who-tried-to-lure-kid-into-his-car-in-suburban-chicago" title="Police release sketch of man who tried to lure kid into his car in suburban Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/9FD609DA9F664A25A14DB6E6495207F5_1558665270526_7309232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/9FD609DA9F664A25A14DB6E6495207F5_1558665270526_7309232_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/9FD609DA9F664A25A14DB6E6495207F5_1558665270526_7309232_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/9FD609DA9F664A25A14DB6E6495207F5_1558665270526_7309232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/9FD609DA9F664A25A14DB6E6495207F5_1558665270526_7309232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police release sketch of man who tried to lure kid into his car in suburban Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 09:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 09:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a man who tried to lure an elementary school student into his car in the western suburbs.</p><p>The Daily Herald reports the incident happened Thursday morning on Hillcrest Boulevard near Lincoln Prairie Elementary School in Schaumburg. The student told police the man offered to give them a ride. The student refused and ran away.</p><p>Police continue to investigate.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/fake-plumbers-burglarizing-elderly-homeowners-in-chicago-police-say" title="Fake plumbers burglarizing elderly homeowners in Chicago, police say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fake plumbers burglarizing elderly homeowners in Chicago, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 02:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 02:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Men posing as plumbers and construction workers have been tricking elderly homeowners to let them inside, where they steal valuables.</p><p>The three reported ruse burglaries happened over the last two weeks in the Dunning and Belmont Terrace neighborhoods, Chicago police said.</p><p>In each incident, multiple males told the homeowners they were conducting plumbing work or construction, police said. Once they were let inside, they stole cash and jewelry.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/bullet-found-in-middle-school-prompts-lockdown-in-beach-park" title="Bullet found in middle school prompts lockdown in Beach Park" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/25/pencils-texas_1461607407115_1223923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/25/pencils-texas_1461607407115_1223923_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/25/pencils-texas_1461607407115_1223923_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/25/pencils-texas_1461607407115_1223923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/25/pencils-texas_1461607407115_1223923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(jamesongravity / Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bullet found in middle school prompts lockdown in Beach Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 01:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A middle school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a student was found with a bullet in north suburban Beach Park.</p><p>Authorities learned a 14-year-old student had a round of ammunition at Beach Park Middle School and put the school on soft lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.</p><p>A security officer searched the school, at 40667 N. Green Bay Rd., and determined that a student brought a bullet but no firearm, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested and taken to the Lake County Juvenile Justice System on charges of unlawfully possessing the ammunition and disorderly conduct.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/racing-hot-rods-come-to-route-66-raceway"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/natalie%20raceway%20route%2066_1558667173681.jpg_7309171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="natalie raceway route 66_1558667173681.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Racing hot rods come to Route 66 Raceway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-lori-lightfoot-unveils-initiative-to-reduce-chicago-violence"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/lori%20lightfoot_1558666267888.jpg_7309240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="lori lightfoot_1558666267888.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveils initiative to reduce Chicago violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mourners-attend-visitation-for-murdered-pregnant-teen-marlen-ochoa-lopez"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/Marlen%20Ochoa-Uriostegui_1557965387333.jpg_7270544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui_1557965387333.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mourners attend visitation for murdered pregnant teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/helium-shortage-sends-local-balloon-prices-soaring"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/balloons%20helium_1558662039095.jpg_7308984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="balloons helium_1558662039095.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Helium shortage sends local balloon prices soaring</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST Most Recent

Pregnant woman in Chicago won't be deported immediately to Mexico
Racing hot rods come to Route 66 Raceway
Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveils initiative to reduce Chicago violence
Mourners attend visitation for murdered pregnant teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Police release sketch of man who tried to lure kid into his car in suburban Chicago data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Adilene%20Marquina_1558580230206.jpg_7304343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Adilene%20Marquina_1558580230206.jpg_7304343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Adilene%20Marquina_1558580230206.jpg_7304343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Adilene%20Marquina_1558580230206.jpg_7304343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Pregnant woman in Chicago won't be deported immediately to Mexico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/racing-hot-rods-come-to-route-66-raceway" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/natalie%20raceway%20route%2066_1558667173681.jpg_7309171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/natalie%20raceway%20route%2066_1558667173681.jpg_7309171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/natalie%20raceway%20route%2066_1558667173681.jpg_7309171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/natalie%20raceway%20route%2066_1558667173681.jpg_7309171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/natalie%20raceway%20route%2066_1558667173681.jpg_7309171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Racing hot rods come to Route 66 Raceway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-lori-lightfoot-unveils-initiative-to-reduce-chicago-violence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/lori%20lightfoot_1558666267888.jpg_7309240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/lori%20lightfoot_1558666267888.jpg_7309240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/lori%20lightfoot_1558666267888.jpg_7309240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/lori%20lightfoot_1558666267888.jpg_7309240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/lori%20lightfoot_1558666267888.jpg_7309240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveils initiative to reduce Chicago violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mourners-attend-visitation-for-murdered-pregnant-teen-marlen-ochoa-lopez" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/Marlen%20Ochoa-Uriostegui_1557965387333.jpg_7270544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/Marlen%20Ochoa-Uriostegui_1557965387333.jpg_7270544_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/Marlen%20Ochoa-Uriostegui_1557965387333.jpg_7270544_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/Marlen%20Ochoa-Uriostegui_1557965387333.jpg_7270544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/Marlen%20Ochoa-Uriostegui_1557965387333.jpg_7270544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mourners attend visitation for murdered pregnant teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/police-release-sketch-of-man-who-tried-to-lure-kid-into-his-car-in-suburban-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/9FD609DA9F664A25A14DB6E6495207F5_1558665270526_7309232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/9FD609DA9F664A25A14DB6E6495207F5_1558665270526_7309232_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/9FD609DA9F664A25A14DB6E6495207F5_1558665270526_7309232_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/9FD609DA9F664A25A14DB6E6495207F5_1558665270526_7309232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/9FD609DA9F664A25A14DB6E6495207F5_1558665270526_7309232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police release sketch of man who tried to lure kid into his car in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 