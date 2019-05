- A SWAT team was called after a man barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday near the University of Chicago in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The 22-year-old barricaded himself inside the residence about 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 61st Street, according to Chicago police. A SWAT team is responding.

Police have received reports that the man may have fired gunshots inside the home, but those reports have not been confirmed.