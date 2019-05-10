A 16-year-old girl and her mother were both shot Thursday by someone inside a home in the 10900 block of 66th Street in Kenosha, according to Kenosha Police Sergeant Matt Strelow. Officers showed up about 3 p.m. and held a perimeter until a SWAT team entered the house, Strelow said.
The teenager was given life-saving measures but died at the scene, Strelow said. She was identified as Kaylie Juga by the Kenosha County medical examiner’s office, police said.
Her 39-year-old mother was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, Strelow said.
Detectives think the shooter fled the area, Strelow said. Police are searching for a person of interest in the shooting, identified as Martice L. Fuller, who had a relationship with Kaylie, officials said. He may be armed and is considered dangerous.
Bradford High School in Kenosha is closed Friday.
Posted May 10 2019 10:32AM CDT
The parents of A.J. Freund pleaded not guilty Friday on charges that they beat their 5-year-old son to death in April.
JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. both requested jury trials in the case. They were both indicted on 20 charges apiece, including three counts of murder and two counts of aggravated battery of a child.
An autopsy has revealed that Andrew died of craniocerebral trauma -- a traumatic brain injury -- as a consequence of multiple blunt force injuries to the head.
Posted May 10 2019 07:51AM CDT
Updated May 10 2019 07:52AM CDT
A convicted felon was arrested and charged after officers uncovered a gun in the backseat of a vehicle he was riding in last week in northwest suburban Palatine.
Artavias D. Dennis, 33, of the 1700 block of North Rose Avenue in Palatine, is charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to Palatine police.
Just after 9 p.m. May 4, two officers on foot patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 1700 block of North Rose, police said. Someone in the backseat “leaned forward as if he was attempting to retrieve or hide something at his feet” when the officers approached, police said.
Posted May 10 2019 07:38AM CDT
A 14-year-old boy is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting two men during evening rush hour on a Red Line L platform on the North Side.
The unnamed juvenile is facing two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police said.
The juvenile and another male allegedly entered the Argyle station about 4 p.m. on Monday in the Uptown neighborhood and unleashed gunfire on two men, police said.