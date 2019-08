- Two teens were arrested Sunday at Lollapalooza for allegedly punching a police horse.

The boys, 15 and 17, were among a group that was threatening each other and beginning to fight in the 400 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A CPD mounted unit officer tried to break up the scuffle about 7 p.m. by placing his horse in the middle of the group, police said.

The 17-year-old then punched the horse in the face, police said. When the officer tried to detain the teen, the 15-year-old stepped forward and also punched the horse.

Officers arrested the older boy at the scene, according to police. The younger boy ran away, but was arrested by a bike unit in the 100 block of East Van Buren Street.

They were both charged with a single misdemeanor count of “teasing, striking or tampering with a police animal,” police said.