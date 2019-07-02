< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'The Bean' vandalized in Millennium Park, 7 in custody 02 2019 05:44AM Posted Jul 02 2019 05:45AM CDT
Video Posted Jul 02 2019 05:44AM CDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 06:29AM CDT url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/the-bean-graffiti_1562064607929_7463919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415824072-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/the-bean-graffiti_1562064607929_7463919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415824072-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="the-bean-graffiti_1562064607929.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/BEAN-vandalism_1562064153062_7463915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415824072-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="BEAN-vandalism_1562064153062.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/___The_Bean____vandalized_in_Millennium__0_7463917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415824072-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="___The_Bean____vandalized_in_Millennium__0_20190702104405"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/the-bean-vandalism_1562064153281_7463916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415824072-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="the-bean-vandalism_1562064153281.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-415824072-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img Chicago police on scene after a group vandalized public property including "The Bean," July 2, 2019, in Millenium Park. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times Chicago police on scene after a group vandalized public property including "The Bean," July 2, 2019, in Millenium Park. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - Seven people are in custody after "The Bean" and the Cancer Survivor Wall were vandalized Tuesday in Millennium and Maggie Daley Parks.

The group allegedly spray painted city property about midnight Tuesday in the 200 and 300 blocks of East Randolph Street, Chicago police said. "The Bean," the monument by Anish Kapoor formally known as "Cloud Gate," could be seen with the words "35th Crew" painted in white across its surface.

Charges are pending against the seven people arrested in connection with the vandalism, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating. 