- Seven people are in custody after “The Bean” and the Cancer Survivor Wall were vandalized Tuesday in Millennium and Maggie Daley Parks.

The group allegedly spray painted city property about midnight Tuesday in the 200 and 300 blocks of East Randolph Street, Chicago police said. “The Bean,” the monument by Anish Kapoor formally known as “Cloud Gate,” could be seen with the words “35th Crew” painted in white across its surface.

Charges are pending against the seven people arrested in connection with the vandalism, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.