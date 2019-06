- Three teenage boys were hospitalized after a group of five people shot at them in Little Village Tuesday.

The boys were walking on the sidewalk about 3:25 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Karlove Avenue when the group exited a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 15-year-old was shot in the pelvis, a 14-year-old was struck in the wrist and a 13-year-old was hit in the shin, police said. They were all taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.