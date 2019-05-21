< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story408270411" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408270411" data-article-version="1.0">Two brazen carjackings Tuesday: Valet driver and Chicago high school teacher</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/two-brazen-carjackings-tuesday-valet-driver-and-chicago-high-school-teacher">Dakarai Turner </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 08:51PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-408270411"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 09:39PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 09:56PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/carjacking_1558493781661_7300293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/carjacking_1558493781661_7300293_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/carjacking_1558493781661_7300293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/carjacking_1558493781661_7300293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/carjacking_1558493781661_7300293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408270411-408290233" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/carjacking_1558493781661_7300293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/carjacking_1558493781661_7300293_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/carjacking_1558493781661_7300293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/carjacking_1558493781661_7300293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/carjacking_1558493781661_7300293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408270411" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - Two brazen, daytime carjackings are under investigation by Chicago police.</p><p>Thieves targeted a West Side teacher right outside her school as students were arriving for classes, and a valet in River North in the middle of the afternoon.</p><p>Both carjackings Tuesday put a lot of people on alert, including an entire student body. People at both locations where the carjackings happened say the crimes led to things they were not expecting to see.</p><p>A busy corridor near Wacker Drive and State Street in River North is where police say one of the crimes started with two suspects and a single demand.</p><p>“He brandished a gun to the valet service [and the] offenders took some keys from the box,” said Chicago Police Officer Jose Jara.</p><p>From there, everything took off. The suspects sped away in a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and the valet followed in a second vehicle while giving location information to police. The chase continued through the Near North Side as the Jeep hit several vehicles along the way.</p><p>The suspects bailed when their car hit a truck near Illinois Street and Kingsbury. Police found them with help from citizens stopping one suspect and pointing out the other.</p><p>“They would have got away had we not had help from citizens,” Officer Jara said.</p><p>A separate carjacking happened outside Whitney Young High School at about 8 a.m., according to police, when a teenage suspect approached a female teacher sitting in her car in the staff parking lot to ask for help. He got away with her car and personal items after they say he pulled a gun on her.</p><p>“The carjackings haven't stopped since last year. It’s just a steady increase,” said crisis responder Andrew Holmes.</p><p>Both incidents are an unfortunate reminder of big city life, said a couple visiting from Germany.</p><p>“It’s normal for a big town,” said Engine Flamme.</p><p>Police have both suspects – one juvenile and an adult – in the River North carjacking in custody. Charges are pending.</p><p>Police, however, are still looking for the suspect in the carjacking at Whitney Young High School.</p><p>Police are seeking two people involved in an armed robbery last week in Fernwood on the South Side.</p><p>About 10 a.m. May 13, two males came up behind two people doing plumbing work in a homeowner’s yard in the 10200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said.</p><p>One male put a 9mm handgun against a person’s back, telling them to “relax” and put their hands up, police said. They went through the people’s pockets, taking money and personal items.</p><p>The suspects are described as 18 to 20 years old, police said. One was wearing a red and blue Chicago Cubs sweatshirt and has a 9mm handgun with an extended clip. Police are seeking two people involved in an armed robbery last week in Fernwood on the South Side.</p><p>About 10 a.m. May 13, two males came up behind two people doing plumbing work in a homeowner's yard in the 10200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said.</p><p>One male put a 9mm handgun against a person's back, telling them to "relax" and put their hands up, police said. They went through the people's pockets, taking money and personal items.</p> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman killed in Chicago double shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman was killed and a man wounded in a shooting Monday in Chatham on the South Side.</p><p>They were standing in a parking lot about 4:20 p.m. in the 7800 block of South State Street when someone drove up in a white car and fired shots, Chicago police said.</p><p>Katrice Stringer, 37, was shot in the side of her chest, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Verlander has season-best 12 Ks in 5-1 win over White Sox</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-lightfoot-keeping-on-emanuel-appointees-in-key-posts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Mayor%20Lori%20Lightfoot_1558315721902.JPG_7289544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Mayor%20Lori%20Lightfoot_1558315721902.JPG_7289544_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Mayor%20Lori%20Lightfoot_1558315721902.JPG_7289544_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Mayor%20Lori%20Lightfoot_1558315721902.JPG_7289544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Mayor%20Lori%20Lightfoot_1558315721902.JPG_7289544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago&#x20;Mayor-elect&#x20;Lori&#x20;Lightfoot&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Sunday&#x20;morning&#x20;before&#x20;her&#x20;inauguration&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Lightfoot keeping on Emanuel appointees in key posts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/former-judge-files-new-motions-in-jussie-smollett-case-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Nuccio&#x20;DiNuzzo&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former judge files new motions in Jussie Smollett case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/midland-deputy-vehicle-hit-by-train-flipped-over" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;quot&#x3b;The&#x20;deputy&#x20;was&#x20;responding&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;call&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;infant&#x20;having&#x20;breathing&#x20;issues&#x20;when&#x20;the&#x20;accident&#x20;happened&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Midland&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Midland deputy vehicle hit by train, flipped over</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/many-in-beach-park-still-suffering-one-month-after-chemical-spill" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Many in Beach Park still suffering one month after chemical spill</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless <div class="footer-links primary">
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news">News</a></h4> href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary">
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li>
<li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li>
</ul>
</div> <div class="legal">
<div class="footer-links secondary">
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</div> 