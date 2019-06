Chicago police investigate the scene where two women where shot Tuesday in the 2300 block of 75th Street in South Shore | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

- Two women were shot Tuesday at a gas station in South Shore.

The women, 26 and 27, were standing outside of a vehicle about 12:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of East 75th Street when someone walked up to them and began to fire shots, Chicago police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The 26-year-old was struck in the lower backside and her condition was stabilized. The 27-year-old was hit in the leg and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Her condition has since been stabilized.

A Sun-Times photographer said that tire-changing equipment could be seen on the ground near several shell casings. Police believe the 27-year-old was the intended target of the shooting.

Area Central detectives are investigating.