USPS worker shot in Elk Grove Village

- A U.S. Postal Service worker was shot Monday morning in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

It was the village’s first reported shooting incident in two years, Elk Grove Village police said in a statement.

About 6 p.m., the male U.S.P.S. worker was driving east on Brantwood Ave. near Smethwick Lane in an unmarked postal vehicle when someone shot him, police said. The postal worker got out of the vehicle and requested help until a witness called 911.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Witnesses reported a dark SUV was driving away from the scene right after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call police at (847) 357-4100.