- Five vehicles had their windows smashed Monday at a parking lot in Goose Island.

Of the five vehicles vandalized in the 1500 block of North Fremont Street, at least two had property taken from inside, Chicago police said.

Police do know know what time of day the burglaries happened but said that some of the owners returned to their cars to find the damages and, in at least two cases, thefts.

Area Central detectives are investigating.