- A woman is charged with driving under the influence in an expressway crash that ejected and critically injured her passenger in south suburban Country Club Hills.

Shanika S. Alexander, 26, allegedly lost control of the vehicle she was driving about 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 80 to southbound Interstate 57, Illinois State Police said.

The car rolled over and a front seat passenger was ejected, state police said. The 32-year-old male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition along with another male passenger, 24, who is expected to survive, state police said.

Alexander, who lives in Country Club Hills, declined medical attention, state police said.

She was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI, according to Cook County records. A judge ordered her held on $20,000 bail. She is due in court again on July 15.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.