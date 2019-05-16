< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412285951" data-article-version="1.0">Women indicted in death of teen whose baby was cut from womb</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa, Piotr Bobak" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa, Piotr Bobak</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412285951-407346804" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <aside id='related-headlines412285951' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local/prayer-vigil-held-for-baby-cut-from-womb-of-marlen-ochoa-lopez"> <span>Prayer vigil held for baby cut from womb</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/family-of-murdered-pregnant-teen-holds-vigil-ahead-of-meeting-with-lawmakers"> <span>Family of murdered pregnant teen holds vigil</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/funeral-held-for-murdered-pregnant-teen-marlen-ochoa-lopez"> <span>Funeral held for murdered pregnant teen</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Family of murdered pregnant teen holds vigil</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/funeral-held-for-murdered-pregnant-teen-marlen-ochoa-lopez"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/12_1558808911287_7313093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Funeral held for murdered pregnant teen</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - A Chicago woman and her adult daughter were formally charged Wednesday in the killing of a pregnant teenager whose baby was cut from her womb with a butcher knife.</p><p>Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree Figueroa, are charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 killing of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose body was found last month in a garbage can behind the Figueroas' house on the Southwest Side of Chicago. Clarisa Figueroa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with concealing a homicide.</p><p>None of the three defendants spoke during the brief indictment hearing in Cook County court. About two dozen supporters of Ochoa-Lopez attended, but they didn't speak to reporters after leaving.</p><p>Authorities contend that not long after Clarisa Figueroa's adult son died of natural causes, she told her family she was pregnant. They say she plotted for months to acquire a newborn, and that she posted an ultrasound and photos of a room decorated for a baby on her Facebook page. In March, she and Ochoa-Lopez connected on a Facebook page for pregnant women</p><p>The two first met in person around April 1, when Ochoa-Lopez went to the Figueroas' house and left unharmed, prosecutors allege. The teen returned on April 23 to accept Clarisa Figueroa's offer of free baby clothes, and as Desiree Figueroa was showing Ochoa-Lopez a photo album of her late brother to distract her, Clarisa Figueroa sneaked up behind her and strangled her with a cord.</p><p>Once Ochoa-Lopez stopped showing signs of life, Clarisa Figueroa cut the baby from her womb and she and her daughter wrapped the teen's body in a blanket, put it in a plastic bag and dragged it outside to a garbage can, according to prosecutors.</p><p>Later that day, Clarisa Figueroa called 911 claiming that her newborn baby wasn't breathing. When first responders arrived, the child was blue. They tried to resuscitate the infant and took him to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition. More Crime Stories data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/Officers__suspect_s_girlfriend_describe__0_7391466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/Officers__suspect_s_girlfriend_describe__0_7391466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/Officers__suspect_s_girlfriend_describe__0_7391466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/Officers__suspect_s_girlfriend_describe__0_7391466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/Officers__suspect_s_girlfriend_describe__0_7391466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The shooting of an ATF agent in the Back of the Yards neighborhood last year was caught on police security cameras. The federal agent survived." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officers, suspect's girlfriend describe moments right after ATF agent shot in face in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Larry Yellen </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The shooting of an ATF agent in the Back of the Yards neighborhood last year was caught on police security cameras. The federal agent survived.</p><p>A jury saw that video this week at the trial of Ernesto “Ernie” Godinez. Prosecutors say he mistook the agent for a rival gang member and opened fire.</p><p>Police officers who were on assignment with ATF Agent Kevin Crump when he was shot rushed to his side. One of them testified Wednesday, saying, "he was holding his neck and his face.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/teen-sentenced-to-45-years-in-prison-for-fatally-stabbing-mother-60-times" title="Teen sentenced to 45 years in prison for fatally stabbing mother 60 times" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/16/mom%20daughter2_1487301484471_2763601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/16/mom%20daughter2_1487301484471_2763601_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/16/mom%20daughter2_1487301484471_2763601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/16/mom%20daughter2_1487301484471_2763601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/16/mom%20daughter2_1487301484471_2763601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen sentenced to 45 years in prison for fatally stabbing mother 60 times</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Indiana teenager accused of stabbing her mother more than 60 times has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.</p><p>Seventeen-year-old Chastinea T. Reeves was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in the February 2017 slaying of 34-year-old Jamie Garnett at their home in Gary, about 30 miles southeast of Chicago.</p><p>The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Reeves, who was 15 at the time of the slaying, was charged as an adult in Lake Superior Court.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/first-arrest-made-in-fair-oaks-farms-animal-cruelty-charges" title="First arrest made after video appears to show animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/edger%20gardozo%20vasquez_1560375253925.jpg_7389964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/edger%20gardozo%20vasquez_1560375253925.jpg_7389964_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/edger%20gardozo%20vasquez_1560375253925.jpg_7389964_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/edger%20gardozo%20vasquez_1560375253925.jpg_7389964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/edger%20gardozo%20vasquez_1560375253925.jpg_7389964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>First arrest made after video appears to show animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities have served their first arrest warrant on animal cruelty charges after a graphic video appeared to show workers abusing young calves at a northwest Indiana farm.</p><p>Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez, 36, was arrested on a warrant and held at county jail, according to the Newton County sheriff’s office. Immigration Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on him.</p><p>He and two others are each charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty and a felony count of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, the sheriff’s office said. Outstanding warrants remain for Santiago Ruvalcaba Contreros, 31, and Miguel Angel Navarro Serrano, 39.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/special-report-how-a-local-dealership-helped-catch-an-accused-con-man"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/John%20Ryan_1560395797010.jpg_7391288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="John Ryan_1560395797010.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Special Report: How a local dealership helped catch an accused con man</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/officers-suspect-s-girlfriend-describe-moments-right-after-atf-agent-shot-in-face-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/08/ernesto-godinez_1525797845569_5478784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ernesto Godinez | Chicago Police" title="ernesto-godinez_1525797845569.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officers, suspect's girlfriend describe moments right after ATF agent shot in face in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/electric-scooter-pilot-program-starting-this-weekend-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/bird%20scooter_1560395495347.jpg_7391287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="bird scooter_1560395495347.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Electric scooter pilot program starting this weekend in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-lightfoot-slams-chicago-police-union-while-pushing-for-reforms"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="lightfoot city council_1560395382274.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mayor Lightfoot slams Chicago police union while pushing for reforms</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/officers-suspect-s-girlfriend-describe-moments-right-after-atf-agent-shot-in-face-in-chicago" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/08/ernesto-godinez_1525797845569_5478784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/08/ernesto-godinez_1525797845569_5478784_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/08/ernesto-godinez_1525797845569_5478784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/08/ernesto-godinez_1525797845569_5478784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/08/ernesto-godinez_1525797845569_5478784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ernesto&#x20;Godinez&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Officers, suspect's girlfriend describe moments right after ATF agent shot in face in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/electric-scooter-pilot-program-starting-this-weekend-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/bird%20scooter_1560395495347.jpg_7391287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/bird%20scooter_1560395495347.jpg_7391287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/bird%20scooter_1560395495347.jpg_7391287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/bird%20scooter_1560395495347.jpg_7391287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/bird%20scooter_1560395495347.jpg_7391287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Electric scooter pilot program starting this weekend in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-lightfoot-slams-chicago-police-union-while-pushing-for-reforms" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/lightfoot%20city%20council_1560395382274.jpg_7391284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Lightfoot slams Chicago police union while pushing for reforms</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/friends-remember-beloved-couple-allegedly-murdered-by-daughter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/david%20anne%20martin_1560395243339.jpg_7391283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/david%20anne%20martin_1560395243339.jpg_7391283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/david%20anne%20martin_1560395243339.jpg_7391283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/david%20anne%20martin_1560395243339.jpg_7391283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/david%20anne%20martin_1560395243339.jpg_7391283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Friends remember beloved couple allegedly murdered by daughter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/st-louis-blues-beat-boston-bruins-4-1-in-game-7-for-their-first-stanley-cup-title" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Louis&#x20;Blues&#x20;celebrate&#x20;a&#x20;third&#x20;period&#x20;goal&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Boston&#x20;Bruins&#x20;in&#x20;Game&#x20;Seven&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;NHL&#x20;Stanley&#x20;Cup&#x20;Final&#x20;at&#x20;TD&#x20;Garden&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Boston&#x2c;&#x20;Massachusetts&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rich&#x20;Gagnon&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 for their first Stanley Cup title</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 