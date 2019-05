(Photo Courtesy of Apple Corp. via Getty Images) (Photo Courtesy of Apple Corp. via Getty Images)

- A rare, unopened first-edition Apple iPod is for sale on EBay and it's going for a startling $20,000.

The website "Mac-Rumors" says the first-generation MP3 player is in its original, unopened packaging.

The original price tag for this specific iPod in 2001 was $399.

The iPod is credited with helping turn Apple's fortunes around and ushering in a new era featuring hit products, such as the iPhone and iPad.