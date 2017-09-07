Study says 94 percent of U.S. tap water could be contaminated with plasic

- A study found that much of the earth’s tap water is contaminated with plastic fibers — and the United States has the highest level of the countries observed.

The study, which was directed by Orb Media with the help of researchers from the University of Minnesota and the State University of New York, found that billions of people on the planet were potentially drinking hazardous microscopic plastic fibers, The Sacramento Bee reported.

The researchers tested 159 tap water specimens from five continents and found that 83 percent of it contained plastic fibers, The Guardian reported. The U.S. had a 94.4 percent rate of contamination.

The plastic fibers were found in water taken from Congressional buildings, the Environmental Protection Agency’s headquarters, and even President Donald Trump’s tower in New York City.

Along with the United States, Lebanon and India also had high levels of contamination, at 93.8 percent and 82.4 percent, respectively. France, United Kingdom and Germany, on the other hand, had the lowest levels, The International Business Times reported.

