<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story417157199" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417157199" data-article-version="1.0">Governor Pritzker defends his decision to cancel 'Confederate' band show</h1> </header> addthis:title="Governor Pritzker defends his decision to cancel 'Confederate' band show"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417157199.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417157199");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417157199_417446500_174537"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417157199_417446500_174537";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417446500","video":"583160","title":"Governor%20Pritzker%20defends%20his%20decision%20to%20cancel%20%27Confederate%27%20band%20show","caption":"Country%20rock%20band%20Confederate%20Railroad%20has%20been%20barred%20from%20performing%20at%20an%20Illinois%20state%20fair%20because%20of%20its%20use%20of%20the%20Confederate%20flag%2C%20setting%20off%20a%20firestorm%20by%20southern%20Illinois%20fans%20who%20believe%20they%27re%20under%20Chicago%20liberals%27%20thumb%20of%20politi","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F10%2FGovernor_Pritzker_defends_his_decision_t_0_7513768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F10%2FGovernor_Pritzker_defends_his_decision_to_cancel_583160_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657420548%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DTStCkMomtoXYEzb255hXMwX-oj8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Fillinois-cancels-band-from-fair-lineup-over-confederate-flag"}},"createDate":"Jul 10 2019 09:35PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417157199_417446500_174537",video:"583160",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Governor_Pritzker_defends_his_decision_t_0_7513768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Country%2520rock%2520band%2520Confederate%2520Railroad%2520has%2520been%2520barred%2520from%2520performing%2520at%2520an%2520Illinois%2520state%2520fair%2520because%2520of%2520its%2520use%2520of%2520the%2520Confederate%2520flag%252C%2520setting%2520off%2520a%2520firestorm%2520by%2520southern%2520Illinois%2520fans%2520who%2520believe%2520they%2527re%2520under%2520Chicago%2520liberals%2527%2520thumb%2520of%2520politi",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/10/Governor_Pritzker_defends_his_decision_to_cancel_583160_1800.mp4?Expires=1657420548&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=TStCkMomtoXYEzb255hXMwX-oj8",eventLabel:"Governor%20Pritzker%20defends%20his%20decision%20to%20cancel%20%27Confederate%27%20band%20show-417446500",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Fillinois-cancels-band-from-fair-lineup-over-confederate-flag"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jul 09 2019 06:27PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 09:35PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 09:51PM CDT url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/jb%20pritzker_1562812703102.jpg_7513802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417157199-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/jb%20pritzker_1562812703102.jpg_7513802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417157199-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="jb pritzker_1562812703102.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY%20Confederate%20flag_1560715416368.jpg_7403725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417157199-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="GETTY Confederate flag"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-417157199-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/jb%20pritzker_1562812703102.jpg_7513802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="jb pritzker_1562812703102.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY%20Confederate%20flag_1560715416368.jpg_7403725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="GETTY A Confederate Navy jack flag sits at the base of Confederate Mound, a memorial to 4,000 Confederate prisoners of war who died in captivity and are buried around the monument, on August 23, 2017 in Chicago. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Confederate flag"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>GETTY A Confederate Navy jack flag sits at the base of Confederate Mound, a memorial to 4,000 Confederate prisoners of war who died in captivity and are buried around the monument, on August 23, <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="2017" data-grammar-rule="MISSING_COMMA_AFTER_YEAR" data-wsc-lang="en_US">2017</span> in Chicago. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417157199');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/jb%20pritzker_1562812703102.jpg_7513802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="jb pritzker_1562812703102.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY%20Confederate%20flag_1560715416368.jpg_7403725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="GETTY A Confederate Navy jack flag sits at the base of Confederate Mound, a memorial to 4,000 Confederate prisoners of war who died in captivity and are buried around the monument, on August 23, 2017 in Chicago. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Confederate flag"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/illinois-cancels-band-from-fair-lineup-over-confederate-flag" data-title="JB defends decision to cancel 'Confederate' band" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/illinois-cancels-band-from-fair-lineup-over-confederate-flag" addthis:title="JB defends decision to cancel 'Confederate' band" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/illinois-cancels-band-from-fair-lineup-over-confederate-flag";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417157199" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines417157199' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local/confederate-railroad-books-illinois-gig-after-state-fair-ban-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20confederate%20flag_1562804644857.jpg_7511346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Confederate Railroad books gig after Ill. fair ban</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP)</strong> - Country rock band Confederate Railroad has been barred from performing at an Illinois state fair because of its use of the Confederate flag, setting off a firestorm by southern Illinois fans who believe they're under Chicago liberals' thumb of political correctness.</p><p>The band was scheduled to appear Aug. 27 at the DuQuoin State Fair, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration canceled the appearance last week.</p><p>"This administration's guiding principle is that the state of Illinois will not use state resources to promote symbols of racism," Pritzker spokeswoman Emily Bittner said. "Symbols of hate cannot and will not represent the values of the Land of Lincoln."</p><p>The logo for the Grammy-nominated band, known for acoustic ballads such as "Jesus and Mama" as well as its raucous anthem, "Trashy Women," features a steam engine from which waves dual Confederate Navy Jacks, whose stars and bars are the most widely recognized symbol of the Confederacy.</p><p>The banner has been attacked in recent years as a racist emblem of slavery and segregation. Supporters say it represents history and southern heritage.</p><p>The flare-up in DuQuoin, 87 miles (140 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis, rekindles a centuries-old rift in Illinois, whose southern tip reaches far into the confines of the old Confederacy and is home to a more traditional and conservative culture than that represented by Chicago Democrat Pritzker. Routinely, the region spawns legislation to make Chicago a separate state.</p><p>Joe McKinney, who has contacted Confederate Railroad about performing at his family's banquet facility in DeSoto because of the group's popularity, said the band has never used the flag to fan racial strife. "It's just their logo. It's just their southern pride," McKinney said. But McKinney's attempt to land the band goes beyond symbolism.</p><p>"In the southern part of this state, we suffer from a lot of decisions made from Chicago ...," McKinney said. "In addition to trying to bring the people what they want, we're also trying to prove a point to northern Illinois: You don't own everything."</p><p>Confederate Railroad frontman Danny Shirley said in a statement Tuesday that the news "was very disappointing as we have played this fair before and enjoyed it." He thanked supportive fans but dissuaded them from asking Restless Heart and Shenandoah, who are still scheduled for Aug. 27, to be no-shows.</p><p>Shenandoah released a statement saying it would appear, but added, "This 'political correctness' has to stop. It's tearing our country apart."</p><p>Rep. Terri Bryant, a Republican from Murphysboro, said a Facebook campaign to boycott the fair is ill-advised. A private festival for 70 years before the state purchased it in 1985, the DuQuoin fair is struggling to recover - as is the larger state fair in Springfield earlier in August - from a two-year budget stalemate, and a boycott of DuQuoin would hinder nonprofits who have substantial fundraisers there, Bryant said.</p><p>Bryant met with top Pritzker aides Monday in Chicago about the issue. Among other things, she pointed out that Snoop Dogg, who's appearing at the state fair in Springfield, is promoting his latest album, "Make America Crip Again," whose cover features the rapper standing over a corpse toe-tagged with Republican President Donald Trump's name.</p><p>Bryant said she doesn't support the Confederate flag, but is trying to limit government censorship.</p><p>"If you're going to censor Confederate Railroad because it's offensive to people, then censor the other entertainer with the depiction of a dead president that many people here love."</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var <h3>More News Stories</h3> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/39th_Taste_of_Chicago_kicks_off_in_Grant_0_7513953_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/39th_Taste_of_Chicago_kicks_off_in_Grant_0_7513953_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/39th_Taste_of_Chicago_kicks_off_in_Grant_0_7513953_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/39th_Taste_of_Chicago_kicks_off_in_Grant_0_7513953_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/39th_Taste_of_Chicago_kicks_off_in_Grant_0_7513953_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Taste of Chicago is back and thousands of people braved the heat in Grant Park to chow down on Wednesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>39th Taste of Chicago kicks off in Grant Park on hottest day of the year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dane Placko </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Taste of Chicago is back and thousands of people braved the heat in Grant Park to chow down on Wednesday.</p><p>The sizzle, smoke and smells filled steamy Grant Park on this first day of the 39th annual event.</p><p>"We just got here,” said Victoria Martinez. “We're ready to enjoy the food. The sun. Chicago. Love it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/rising-water-levels-are-shrinking-and-submerging-chicago-beaches" title="Rising water levels are shrinking and submerging Chicago beaches" data-articleId="417427219" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Rising_water_levels_are_shrinking_and_su_0_7513803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Rising_water_levels_are_shrinking_and_su_0_7513803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Rising_water_levels_are_shrinking_and_su_0_7513803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Rising_water_levels_are_shrinking_and_su_0_7513803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Rising_water_levels_are_shrinking_and_su_0_7513803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If Chicago’s beaches look smaller to you this summer, your eyes are not playing tricks." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rising water levels are shrinking and submerging Chicago beaches</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Anthony Ponce </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If Chicago's beaches look smaller to you this summer, your eyes are not playing tricks on you. The lake is at a record level. It is the first time it has been this high since the 1980s.</p><p>"It's terrible. Worse than ever," said beachgoer Iris Gonzalez.</p><p>Chicago beaches are a fraction of their former sandy-selves.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/copa-releases-new-video-of-deadly-police-involved-shooting-on-west-side" title="COPA releases new video of deadly police-involved shooting on West Side" data-articleId="417440789" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/COPA_releases_new_video_of_deadly_police_0_7511970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/COPA_releases_new_video_of_deadly_police_0_7511970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/COPA_releases_new_video_of_deadly_police_0_7511970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/COPA_releases_new_video_of_deadly_police_0_7511970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/COPA_releases_new_video_of_deadly_police_0_7511970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New video of a wild police shooting on the city's West Side -- that ended with a man dead -- was released Wednesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>COPA releases new video of deadly police-involved shooting on West Side</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New video of a wild police shooting on Chicago's West Side -- that ended with a man dead -- was released Wednesday.</p><p>The shooting happened in May of 2019. The suspect -- Sharrell Brown -- can be seen on bodycam video running from police and he was eventually shot.</p><p>The video that was released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows an officer appear to find a gun on Brown. He later died at the hospital. <h3>Featured Videos</h3> kicks off in Grant Park on hottest day of the year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/rising-water-levels-are-shrinking-and-submerging-chicago-beaches"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="beaches chicago_1562812909863.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rising water levels are shrinking and submerging Chicago beaches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/copa-releases-new-video-of-deadly-police-involved-shooting-on-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/police%20shooting%20west%20side_1562811394166.jpg_7511976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="police shooting west side_1562811394166.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>COPA releases new video of deadly police-involved shooting on West Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/100th-birthday-party-for-dunwoody-pearl-harbor-survivor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/V%20100%20YEAR%20OLD%20BIRTHDAY%20PARTY%205P_00.00.05.21_1562803784301.png_7511650_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V 100 YEAR OLD BIRTHDAY PARTY 5P_00.00.05.21_1562803784301.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pearl Harbor survivor celebrates 100th birthday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417157199'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7361_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7361"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/rising-water-levels-are-shrinking-and-submerging-chicago-beaches" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/beaches%20chicago_1562812909863.jpg_7513841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rising water levels are shrinking and submerging Chicago beaches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/copa-releases-new-video-of-deadly-police-involved-shooting-on-west-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/police%20shooting%20west%20side_1562811394166.jpg_7511976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/police%20shooting%20west%20side_1562811394166.jpg_7511976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/police%20shooting%20west%20side_1562811394166.jpg_7511976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/police%20shooting%20west%20side_1562811394166.jpg_7511976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/police%20shooting%20west%20side_1562811394166.jpg_7511976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>COPA releases new video of deadly police-involved shooting on West Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-s-hottest-day-of-the-year-causes-problems-across-the-city" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562810797836_7513448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562810797836_7513448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562810797836_7513448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562810797836_7513448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562810797836_7513448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago's hottest day of the year causes problems across the city</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/records-of-r-kelly-s-legal-battle-with-ex-wife-to-be-released" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/15/GETTY-R-Kelly_1552651781330_6895747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/15/GETTY-R-Kelly_1552651781330_6895747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/15/GETTY-R-Kelly_1552651781330_6895747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/15/GETTY-R-Kelly_1552651781330_6895747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/15/GETTY-R-Kelly_1552651781330_6895747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="R&#x2e;&#x20;Kelly&#x20;goes&#x20;through&#x20;security&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;arrived&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Daley&#x20;Center&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;hearing&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;Kelly&#x20;was&#x20;in&#x20;court&#x20;after&#x20;failing&#x20;to&#x20;pay&#x20;more&#x20;than&#x20;&#x24;160&#x2c;000&#x20;in&#x20;child&#x20;support&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Nuccio&#x20;DiNuzzo&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Records of R. Kelly's legal battle with ex-wife to be released</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/confederate-railroad-books-illinois-gig-after-state-fair-ban-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20confederate%20flag_1562804644857.jpg_7511346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20confederate%20flag_1562804644857.jpg_7511346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20confederate%20flag_1562804644857.jpg_7511346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20confederate%20flag_1562804644857.jpg_7511346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20confederate%20flag_1562804644857.jpg_7511346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sean&#x20;Rayford&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Confederate Railroad books Illinois gig after state fair ban</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0578_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0578_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417157199'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 