<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406277474" data-article-version="1.0">1 killed, 4 wounded Friday in gun violence across Chicago</h1>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 06:45AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A man was killed and at least four others wounded Friday in gun violence across Chicago.</p>
<p>In Bronzeville on the South Side, a man was found shot dead in an apartment stairwell.</p> <p>The 46-year-old had a gunshot wound to his head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 6:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of Michigan Avenue.</p> <p>The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his name.</p> <p>In nonfatal shootings, someone was being questioned by police after a teenage boy was wounded in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.</p> <p>The 15-year-old was on a sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 63rd Street when someone approached him and fired shots, police said.</p> <p>He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his side, police said. His condition has stabilized.</p> <p>Earlier in the evening, a 23-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.</p> <p>He was standing on a sidewalk about 6:20 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Oakley Avenue when someone got out of a dark-colored vehicle and started shooting, police said.</p> <p>The man was struck in the back and grazed on his leg and chest, according to police. He was treated at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.</p> <p>In the first reported shooting on Friday, two men were wounded in East Garfield Park on the West Side.</p> <p>They were standing on a sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Madison Street about 2:15 p.m. when someone drove past in a vehicle and fired shots, police said.</p> <p>A 33-year-old was shot in the arm and ear, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago-arena renting families $425 suites for graduations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 08:56AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 08:59AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A suburban-Chicago arena is charging $425 for relatives of high school graduates to watch commencements from a private suite instead of general admission seats.</p><p>It's the first time Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates is offering the perk. The fee covers a 15-seat private suite and a 12-pack of bottled water. The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports the market for the suites is families wanting to avoid stress of reserving a large number of seats on the arena's lower level.</p><p>The arena will host 18 graduations this spring, including for students from high schools in suburbs like Palatine, Schaumburg, Algonquin and Mundelein. However not all schools are offering the suites. Officials at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire say they want families to have similar experiences at graduation. Spokesman Jim Conrey says it's "an equity issue."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-charged-with-stabbing-chicago-police-officer" title="Man charged with stabbing Chicago police officer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/1111_1557578965421_7247494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/1111_1557578965421_7247494_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/1111_1557578965421_7247494_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/1111_1557578965421_7247494_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/1111_1557578965421_7247494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Damien Brooks | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with stabbing Chicago police officer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 07:49AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 08:58AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man is accused of stabbing a Chicago police officer during an arrest Friday on the Far South Side.</p><p>Damien Brooks, 43, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, according to Chicago police.</p><p>About 9:28 a.m., officers responded to reports of a battery in the 13200 block of South King Drive, police said. Brooks allegedly stabbed a Calumet District officer in the neck and arm when he tried to take him into custody.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-shot-dead-in-bronzeville-stairwell-police" title="Man shot dead in Bronzeville stairwell: police" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/63BFD8F3425B4FE9A8BF7A19B82F0A69_1557542318451_7247237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/63BFD8F3425B4FE9A8BF7A19B82F0A69_1557542318451_7247237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/63BFD8F3425B4FE9A8BF7A19B82F0A69_1557542318451_7247237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/63BFD8F3425B4FE9A8BF7A19B82F0A69_1557542318451_7247237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/63BFD8F3425B4FE9A8BF7A19B82F0A69_1557542318451_7247237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man shot dead in Bronzeville stairwell: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 09:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was fatally shot Friday in Bronzeville on the South Side.</p><p>The 46-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after authorities found him in an apartment stairwell in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)" title="GETTY CHEDDAR-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Eating cheese and yogurt helps protect against premature death, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/high-speed-pursuit-underway-in-la-area-with-passenger-shooting-outside-window"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/10/downey%20liquor%20store%20murder%20suspect%20051019_1557532286382.jpg_7245479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Downey Police Department confirmed late Friday afternoon that the armed passenger in Friday's pursuit is the murder suspect in the ASL Liquor Market killing of 44-year-old Gurpreet Singh in Downey on May 7. 