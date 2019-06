A man was killed and at least seven others wounded — including two teenage girls — in citywide shootings across the South and West sides of Chicago.

Shortly before sunset, a 52-year-old man was shot dead in East Garfield Park.

He was shot multiple times in the abdomen, leg and back and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he died, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Walnut Street, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

In nonfatal shootings, two men were wounded — one of them seriously — in Burnside on the South Side.

They were walking back to their vehicle about 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street when someone inside a vehicle fired shots, police said.

A 38-year-old man was struck in his chest and legs, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The second man, age 25, was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital, police said. His condition had stabilized.

About 7 p.m., someone was shot as they were driving in Roseland on the South Side.

He was in the 9800 block of South Michigan Avenue about 7 p.m. when someone in a passing SUV fired shots and grazed him in the head, police said.

The 36-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition stabilized.

Hours earlier, a teenage girl was wounded by gunfire in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was outside a home when someone in a vehicle fired shots, police said. The shooting happened about 4:40 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Union Avenue.

She was shot in the thigh and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. Her condition had stabilized.

Minutes earlier on the West Side, two gunman shot and wounded someone in Austin.

A 22-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Gladys Avenue when the gunmen exited a vehicle and fired shots, police said.

He was struck about 4:15 p.m. in the buttocks, arm and leg, police said. He took himself to Loretto Hospital in serious condition.

In the first reported shooting Friday, a teenage girl and man were wounded in Chatham on the South Side.

They were walking about 1:50 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Michigan when a gunman came out of an alley and started shooting at them, according to police.

The 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg and abdomen and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The man, 22, was shot in the arm, leg and lower body and taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No arrests have been reported in any of the shootings from Friday.

On Thursday, five people were shot — one of them fatally.