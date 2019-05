A car slammed into a CTA bus Saturday morning in Chatham on the South Side, sending 10 people to hospitals.

A gray sedan hit the bus just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cottage Grove Avenue and 83rd Street, according to Chicago police and fire officials. The sedan then fled the scene.

Six people were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good-to-fair condition, fire officials said. Four people were taken to Jackson Park Hospital, with two in good-to-fair condition and two in fair-to-serious condition.

All conditions have since been stabilized, police said. Nine additional people declined treatment, according to the fire department.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.