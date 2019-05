Two children were injured when a driver crashed into them Friday in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

A driver struck a 9-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy as they walked in the street of 3200 block of North Narragansett Avenue, Chicago police said.

Paramedics were called at 8:20 p.m. and took the children to Lutheran General Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The 67-year-old has been cited for driving without insurance.